The heartwarming story behind the latest Google Doodle

Twitter More

Facebook More

Typically, Google Doodles honor famous personalities or historical events (and, sometimes, surprisingly addictive games). The latest Google Doodle is none of those things, but the illustration has its own heartwarming backstory.

The doodle was drawn by Georgia high school student Arantza Peña Popo, who created the doodle as a tribute to her mother. Popo beat out more than 200,000 other entrants in Google's Annual "Doodle for Google" contest. Her art will be featured on the Google homepage in the United States for 24 hours beginning at 12 a.m ET on Tuesday, August 13.

Popo's artwork was inspired by a family photo of her mother and younger sister. The framed image in the background is based off the family photo, while the two older women in the foreground represent Popo's (pictured in blue) desire to one day take care of her own mother. Read more...

More about Tech, Google, Google Doodle, Tech, and Big Tech Companies