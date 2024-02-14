Heartwarming story of long-lasting love wins sisters Eat’n Park date nights for a year

Hundreds of people recently shared their love stories with Eat’n Park in a contest to win date nights for a year.

Couples, families, friends and more chimed into the call from the Pittsburgh-based chain restaurant with heartfelt stories and sweet photos. However, it’s the relationship between two sisters that touched the hearts of many, so the public voted that they should win date nights for a year.

Maureen O. shared a photo and story of her little sister, who has Down syndrome and has developed severe dementia. Despite everything, Maureen’s sister still remembers Eat’n Park Smiley Cookies. Read Maureen’s full entry below:

“My story is about my little sister who has Down syndrome. For years, her favorite restaurant has been Eat’n Park. Besides the food, her favorite part is getting that Smiley Cookie when she’s done. Even though she is not a child, her favorite server Diane always gives her a cookie. Unfortunately, she has developed severe dementia and after taking care of her as long as I was able to, we had to put her in a care facility this past December. We were able to take her to lunch yesterday and of course Eat’n Park was the choice. She was so happy when Diane gave her a cookie. She may forget us, but she remembered the cookie.”









Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

One person killed in wrong-way crash on I-70 ‘Code Blue’ declared for Wednesday night through weekend in Allegheny County, Pittsburgh ‘Code Blue’ declared for Wednesday night through weekend in Allegheny County, Pittsburgh VIDEO: Man accused of pointing gun at Amazon delivery driver appears in court DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts