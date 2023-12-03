'Hearty' food, drinks, and live sports with a view: Hamlin Pub opens in St. Clair

A tall glass of beer waits for a customer at Hamlin Pub — the bar area lit by television screens in the background — on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, at Riverview Plaza in St. Clair.

ST. CLAIR — The 28 screens to watch live sports and the variety of seating at Hamlin Pub at Riverview Plaza may look familiar from the establishment’s other locations in the region. But a mural of locally iconic landmarks and the view of the St. Clair River are more definitively St. Clair.

Jim Tavano, an owner of the newly opened pub in the city, said that was the idea.

Although they originally penciled in a late summer opening, Hamlin Pub opened its doors Nov. 20 after months of construction at the corner spot on the mall.

In an interview on Friday, Tavano admitted they would’ve liked to open much sooner before the holiday. Still, roughly two weeks in, he said they felt welcomed “very strongly” by the local community.

“The two busiest days of our Hamlin Pubs are the night before Thanksgiving and St. Patrick’s Day, so the good news is we hit one of our busiest days this year,” Tavano said. “And with Ohio State-Michigan being Saturday (Nov. 25), it was a great opening — more than I expected.”

The sports bar takes the plaza space vacated by Drifter’s Restaurant and Lounge, marking the ninth Hamlin Pub location in Michigan after another site in the works earlier this year in Davison. It’s the first location in St. Clair County.

St. Clair’s Hamlin Pub is the first with a waterfront view.

Lights emanate aroudn Hamlin Pub ahead of its opening last month on St. Clair's Riverview Plaza. It's one of several Hamlin locations in the state but the first in St. Clair County and the first with a waterfront view.

Tavano said they hoped to provide the same kind of entertainment experience as they have at the other locations — being a place for people to “watch their favorite game of any sport” and in a “cool, comfortable atmosphere where you can get a cold beverage and a great meal.”

What will the entertainment look like?

As at other locations, Tavano said they’ll feature live entertainment on Fridays and Saturdays, though he said, “We don’t have space to do” bar bingo, trivia nights, and karaoke “at this point.”

They also don’t plan to contrast against the live entertainment that’s been weekly scheduled during the warmer months outdoors at the downtown mall over the last several years, he said.

“We’re going to play off what they have because they have shows from May to October in the plaza,” Tavano said. “We will probably have entertainment, DJs, one-man acoustical bands after they end out there. So, if they go to 11 (p.m.), we’ll go to 2 a.m.”

Robert Leger, John DeAngelis, Jim Tavano, and David Wirth, partners in the St. Clair Hamlin Pub location, stand outside the developing sports bar on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

How about the vibe and setup?

Hamlin Pub in St. Clair features a variety of table and high-top seating, as well as a horseshoe-shaped bar surrounded by television screens.

In one area, a St. Clair-themed mural also covers the wall, paying homage to Palmer Park, the Boardwalk, Cargill Salt, Little League, and more.

Overall, its indoor capacity is 170. In addition to the outdoor patio off the plaza, there’s separate 20-seat and 15-seat areas for visitors to have a meal or a drink while overlooking the water.

A wall mural at Hamlin Pub features a variety of St. Clair-themed institutions and landmarks, as shown on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

What's good on the menu?

According to Hamlin’s online menu, the pub features a variety of appetizers and wings, sandwiches, soups, salads, and cocktails, in addition to a variety of entrees that range from bourbon steak and fish and chips to chicken dishes.

There’s also a listed holiday menu with bread pudding, meatloaf, beef stroganoff and more.

“The salmon, the sliders, and the pizza seem to be very popular here,” Tavano said. “A lot of pub roast, a lot of salmon. So, I think we’re seeing hardier foods so far with the opening. Now that could be because of the winter or because they’re looking for more dining experiences.”

Hamlin Pub is also covering concessions at the Boardwalk Theatre, which was opening “Elf: The Musical” this past weekend through Dec. 23.

For more information, visit https://hamlinpubs.com or find the establishment on Facebook.

