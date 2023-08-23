'Heat dome': 130 million Americans in 22 states endure 'searing' heat wave

The heat dome lives on.

"Searing" heat is scorching parts of the central and southern U.S. this week as a massive dome of high pressure remains in place over the regions, the National Weather Service said.

The heat is dangerous and potentially record-breaking, forecasters said. "Heat alerts have been issued from Minneapolis to New Orleans, which includes 22 states and roughly 130 million people," weather service meteorologist Cody Snell said.

"It is imperative to take the heat seriously and avoid extended time outdoors, as temperatures and heat indices will reach levels that would pose a health risk, and be potentially deadly to anyone without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration," Snell warned.

The wide area and the prolonged nature of the intense heat can put a significant strain on residents, animals and the energy grid, AccuWeather meteorologist Renee Duff said.

How hot will it get?

Daytime highs in the 100s could stretch as far north as Minnesota and Wisconsin and span across much of the South from Texas and Oklahoma to the Tennessee Valley, Deep South and northern Florida, according to Weather.com meteorologist Jonathan Erdman.

"Chicago could see its first triple-digit high in over 11 years," Erdman said.

And when factoring in brutal humidity levels, maximum heat indices could approach 120 degrees, according to the weather service. Nights will provide little relief as lows only dip to near 80 degrees.

The overnight heat "will compound the impacts associated with this potentially deadly heat wave," Snell said.

Snell added that while it is not uncommon for August to feature dangerous heat, these temperatures are likely to break numerous daily and potentially monthly records.

The heat led schools across the Midwest to make changes to their outdoor activities, bringing recess indoors and postponing sports events from South Dakota to Indiana.

As exceptionally warm weather moves into the upper Midwest, a pedestrian walks at sunset in Oconomowoc, Wis., Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.

What is a heat dome?

AccuWeather said the cause of the extreme temperatures was a "massive heat dome" that's parked over the central U.S.

A heat dome occurs when a persistent region of high pressure traps heat over an area, according to William Gallus, professor of atmospheric science at Iowa State University.

Erdman described it as "a bubble of high pressure and warm air that suppresses clouds and rain and diverts the storm track well to the north. When those happen in the heart of summer, they can lead to extended heat waves near their core."

The weather service referred to this high-pressure area as "an extremely potent upper-level ridge."

Extreme heat kills and maims: Here are some of its victims from across the US.

A hot summer continues

It's already been an intensely hot summer across portions of the U.S. and around the world: The heat wave causing misery this week is just the latest to punish the U.S. and the planet as a whole this year.

In fact, the entire globe has simmered to record heat both in June and July.

Scientists have long warned that climate change, fueled by the burning of fossil fuels, by deforestation and by certain agricultural practices, will lead to more and prolonged bouts of extreme weather, including hotter temperatures such as what the central U.S. is enduring this week.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Searing' heat wave targets Chicago and nearly 2 dozen states