Heat, flooding and smoke: The U.S. is in the midst of a summer of extremes

The word of the summer is “extreme.”

Extreme flooding. Extreme heat. Extreme smoke.

Scientists have predicted a climate of extremes in report after report as the Earth warms because humans continue to belch fossil fuel pollution into the atmosphere.

And now, it’s here — with a dizzying slew of broken records and heartbreaking scenes.

The images — a smoky Central Park in sepia, kayaks floating on the streets of Montpelier, Vermont, and packed cooling centers in Arizona — still provide a shock, even for those expecting them.

“All of this is entirely consistent with what greenhouse gas warming does and is in line with the trends we expect,” Ben Zaitchik, a professor in the Earth and planetary sciences department at Johns Hopkins University, said of the extreme events. “Still there’s something that feels surprising — emotionally surprising — when you see these happening with increasing frequency and severity.”

Researchers have not yet calculated how much climate change has altered the odds of the specific weather events causing disruptions this summer. But scientists see the fingerprints of climate change sizzling across the landscape this summer, and it’s playing out like a car wreck from which you can’t look away. The events have roiled communities in almost every region of North America, taken lives, damaged homes and stolen the simple pleasures of summer.

Here’s what stands out:

Flames from the Donnie Creek wildfire burn along a ridge top north of Fort St. John, British Columbia, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (Noah Berger / AP)

Image: People walk in Central Park as smoke from wildfires in Canada cause hazy conditions in New York on June 7, 2023. (Timothy A. Clary / AFP - Getty Images)

A construction worker takes a sip of water while repairing a road that was damaged from the heat in Houston on June 27, 2023. (Mark Felix / AFP - Getty Images)

Homes in Barre, Vt., inundated with flash flooding on July 11, 2023. (John Tully / The Washington Post via Getty Images)

A home surrounded by floodwaters of the reemerging Tulare Lake in on April 14, 2023 in Corcoran in California's Central Valley. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

A woman rides her bicycle next to the Grand Canal as a very hot day ends in Phoenix on July 6, 2023. (Dario Lopez-Mills / AP)

In recent years, scientists have performed attribution studies to determine just how improbable a weather event would have been in the cooler climate of the past.

Scientists determined a June 2021 heat wave in the Pacific Northwest would have been “virtually impossible” if not for the impacts of climate change. A peer-reviewed study found the event would have been at least 150 times less likely if global temperatures had not warmed so much because of human activity.

This year’s events have yet to be so thoroughly analyzed. But scientists see the string of events as a part of a larger, undeniable pattern of extremes that’s intensifying over time.

“The individual drivers of these events — of course we cannot say anything about them right now — but in general, these are consistent with what we would expect,” Deepti Singh, an assistant professor in the school of environment at the Washington State University Vancouver, said of record-breaking temperatures. “It’s not surprising that we’re seeing these concurrent widespread extreme heat events across multiple regions around the world.”

Temperature records are also falling outside North America. The “Cerberus” heat wave gripped Europe on Friday, with temperatures in Greece expected to near 110 F. The European Space Agency warned that Europe’s all-time high temperature — of 120 F — could be topped next week. Heat likely contributed to more than 61,000 deaths in Europe last summer, a recent study found. New daily rainfall records were set in Japan’s Kyushu region earlier this week, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

“It’s not just in isolated spots,” McNoldy said. “So many parts of the world are having records broken at the same time and they’re not just hit and miss. It’s not a day here, a day there — it’s prolonged.”

So far, the pace of climate change is outpacing most communities’ ability to manage.

“It causes me a lot of anxiety, the start of the summer season,” Singh said. “The fact we are seeing so many fatalities and such extreme impacts means we’re not prepared and we’re not adapted to the conditions we’re experiencing.”

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com