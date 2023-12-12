Heat holds on for road win over Hornets despite shaky finish. Takeaways and details

Five takeaways from the Miami Heat’s 116-114 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night at Spectrum Center. After the quick single-game trip, the Heat (13-10) now returns to Miami for a four-game homestand that begins with another matchup against the Hornets on Wednesday:

Despite missing three starters, the short-handed Heat took advantage of a bad Hornets offense to earn the road win despite another shaky finish.

Both teams were short-handed, missing a chunk of their rotation.

The Heat played without Bam Adebayo (left hip contusion), Tyler Herro (right ankle sprain), Haywood Highsmith (lower back contusion), Dru Smith (season-ending knee injury) and Nikola Jovic (G League).

The Hornets played without Amari Bailey (G League), LaMelo Ball (right ankle sprain), Cody Martin (left knee injury recovery), Frank Ntilikina (left tibia non-displaced fracture), Nick Smith Jr. (right foot sprain) and Mark Williams (low back contusion).

Even without all of those faces, the bottom line is the Hornets’ defense is among the NBA’s worst and it showed on Monday. The Hornets entered with the NBA’s second-worst defensive rating for the season.

The Heat totaled 116 points on 48.1 percent shooting from the field and 15-of-35 (42.9 percent) shooting from three-point range in the victory.

The problem is the Heat’s defense wasn’t much better, which kept the Hornets within striking distance. Charlotte shot 17 of 41 (41.5 percent) on threes.

But the Heat was in control for most of the night before the close finish, entering halftime with a nine-point lead behind a 59-point first half.

The Heat shot 46.3 percent from the field and 8 of 17 (47.1 percent) from behind the arc with 18 assists on 19 makes in the first two quarters.

The Heat then took its biggest lead of the game when it pulled ahead by 14 points with 13 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Hornets responded with their biggest run of the night, using a 20-7 run to pull within one point with 6:53 left in the fourth quarter and make it a game that was decided in the final seconds.

The Heat and Hornets then traded baskets, as both teams struggled to get stops down the stretch.

But after the Hornets again cut the deficit to one point with 4:25 left, the Heat went on a 9-3 run to extend its lead to seven and create some separation with 2:15 to play.

The Hornets kept pushing, though, taking advantage of two Jimmy Butler turnovers on the way to go on a 7-2 spurt to pull within two points with 12.2 seconds left.

The Hornets then intentionally fouled Caleb Martin on the next possession, putting him at the line for two free throws. But Martin only made one of the two free throws to give the Heat a three-point lead with 9.8 seconds to play, keeping it a one-possession game.

The Heat then made the decision to intentionally foul Hornets guard Terry Rozier on the inbounds pass with 9.1 seconds left to prevent Charlotte from getting up a potential game-tying three-pointer.

Rozier hit both free throws to again trim the deficit to one point.

The intentional fouls continued, as the Hornets put Butler on the line for two free throws with 4.3 seconds left. Butler made one of the two free throws to give the Heat a two-point lead.

But with no timeouts remaining and so little time left on the clock, all the Hornets could get up on their final possession was a 44-foot heave from Rozier that missed the rim as the final buzzer sounded.

Despite the late-game surge, the Hornets never were able to take the lead. Charlotte’s final lead of the night came in the opening minutes when the Hornets pulled ahead 4-3 with 10:07 remaining.

Five Heat players finished with double-digit points led by 24 points from Duncan Robinson.

Butler added 23 points, four rebounds and eight assists, and Caleb Martin recorded 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Heat.

After one of the Heat’s sloppiest performances of the season on Friday, the Heat responded with a much cleaner effort as part of its efficient offensive display in Charlotte.

Three nights after committing 18 turnovers in a home loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, the Heat made fewer errors against the Hornets.

The Heat finished Monday’s win with 11 turnovers and 31 assists on 37 made baskets for an excellent assist-to-turnover ratio.

Monday’s low-turnover victory has become the norm for for the Heat this season. Miami entered Monday with the NBA’s seventh-lowest turnover percentage (percentage of plays that end in a team’s turnover) at 13.2 percent.

Opponents were daring Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. to shoot threes early this season, but he’s forcing them to reconsider that strategy.

After shooting just 9 of 32 (28.1 percent) from three-point range in the first 11 games of the season, Jaquez continued his recent three-point surge on Monday. He shot 2 of 3 on threes in the Heat’s win over the Hornets.

Jaquez is now 18 of 38 (47.4 percent) from behind the arc in his last 12 games to improve his three-point shooting percentage to 38.6 percent for the season.

Along with Jaquez’s two three-point makes on Monday, he also shot 3 of 5 from inside the paint to score 18 points in the win. It’s the 10th straight game that Jaquez has finished with double-digit points.

Orlando Robinson made his fourth straight start at center for the injured Adebayo, but the Heat played three centers on Monday.

Robinson’s opportunity to play extended minutes continued after spending the first month of the season out of the Heat’s rotation. He finished with seven points, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

Robinson, who played in just four of the Heat’s first 18 games this season, has also now logged double-digit minutes in four straight games.

But Heat coach Erik Spoelstra did not appear pleased with Robinson’s play at one point in the second quarter and quickly subbed in veteran center Thomas Bryant for Robinson. It marked Bryant’s first game action in December after receiving a DNP-CD (did not play, coach’s decision) in each of the Heat’s first three games this month.

Love also played in his usual spot as the first center off the Heat’s first center off the bench. Love closed with 19 points and six rebounds off the bench.

When Adebayo eventually returns, Robinson may again find himself out of the Heat’s rotation. Adebayo is unquestionably the starting center and Kevin Love has established himself as the backup center in recent weeks.

But there’s still no timetable for Adebayo’s return even after he traveled with the team to his home state of North Carolina for Monday’s contest. He missed his fourth straight game with a left hip contusion.

“He wanted to be around the guys,” Spoelstra said before Monday’s game when asked whether the fact Adebayo traveled with the team to Charlotte means he’s close to a return. “He’s making progress. I don’t have a timetable for him. I wouldn’t read too much into it of him being on this trip. We knew he wanted to be here, and he can do his work. So, it’s good.”

After playing a league-high 14 road games up to this point, the Heat now returns to Miami for a bunch of home games.

The Heat will remain in the state of Florida for the next two weeks, with six of the next seven games coming in Miami. The Heat’s one road game during this stretch comes against the Magic in Orlando on Dec. 20.

It begins with a four-game homestand that opens with another matchup against the Hornets on Wednesday. The Heat closes the homestand with games against the Bulls on Thursday and Saturday, and Timberwolves on Dec. 18.

After taking on the Magic in Orlando on Dec. 20, the Heat returns to Miami for a two-game homestand that includes matchups against the Atlanta Hawks on Dec. 22 and Philadelphia 76ers on Christmas Day.

The Heat’s next time out of the state comes when it leaves for a five-game West Coast trip that begins on Dec. 28 against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.

Considering the Heat is one of four NBA teams that have played a league-leading 14 road games this season along with the Denver Nuggets, Portland Trail Blazers and Washington Wizards, this stretch is welcomed.

The Heat is now 8-6 on the road and 5-4 at home this season