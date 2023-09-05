Heat index values up to 109 degrees expected until Wednesday night

A heat advisory was issued by the NWS Fort Worth TX at 1:18 a.m. on Tuesday valid from noon until Wednesday 9 p.m. The advisory is for Montague, Cooke, Grayson, Fannin, Lamar, Young, Jack, Wise, Denton, Collin, Hunt, Delta, Hopkins, Stephens, Palo Pinto, Parker, Tarrant, Dallas, Rockwall, Kaufman, Van Zandt, Rains, Eastland, Erath, Hood, Somervell, Johnson, Ellis, Henderson, Comanche, Mills, Hamilton, Bosque, Hill, Navarro, Freestone, Anderson, Lampasas, Coryell, Bell, McLennan, Falls, Limestone, Leon, Milam and Robertson counties.

"Heat index values up to 109 degrees expected near North and Central Texas from noon today to 9 p.m. Wednesday," according to the NWS. "Hot temperatures and high humidity will increase the risk for heat-related illnesses to occur, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities."

This warning is in effect until Wednesday at 9 p.m.

NWS Heat Wave Safety Tips: Stay safe with these recommendations

• Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids.

• Stay in an air-conditioned room.

• Stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

• Ensure child and pet safety: Do not leave young children and pets unattended in vehicles when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

• Take extra precautions outdoors: If you work or spend time outside, be sure to take additional safety measures.

• Find the right time: Consider rescheduling strenuous activities to early morning or evening if possible.

• Familiarize yourself with warning signs: Know the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

• Dress appropriately: Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing to stay comfortable.

To ensure safety during outdoor work, adhere to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)'s recommendations by incorporating regular rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. If someone is affected by heat, immediately transfer them to a cool and shaded area. In an emergency, call 911.

Source: The National Weather Service

This article was generated by the Star-Telegram Bot, artificial intelligence software that retrieves information from the National Weather Service and applies it to templates on our website. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or share your thoughts by filling out our (feedback form).