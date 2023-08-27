Heat to return to KC over Labor Day weekend. But ‘oppressive’ humidity will stay away

Finalizing plans for Labor Day? Don’t let this weekend’s brief foray into nice weather catch you off guard.

Next weekend will be hot. Again.

Kansas Citians should prepare for temperatures in the upper 90s each of the three days of the holiday weekend.

But there is a silver lining. According to the National Weather Service, the humidity will be a little more forgiving than this past week, when the metro was under an excessive heat warning.

That means next weekend will be hot, but not dangerous, according to the weather service. No heat advisory is currently anticipated.

Temperatures will warm throughout the week. Humidity not expected to be as oppressive though. pic.twitter.com/OXShlt66ET — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) August 27, 2023

Sunday’s high temperatures only peaked in the low 80s, bringing some relief to the metro.

The next few days will be much of the same, with temperatures gradually warming up each day until they are again expected to hit 90 degrees on Friday. Overnight lows will be in the 60s.