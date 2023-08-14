The Heat Returns Quickly To Colorado
Watch Lauren Whitney's forecast
Capella Space’s synthetic aperture radar satellites are falling back to Earth much sooner than the three years they were anticipated to operate, according to publicly available satellite data. The startup has launched a total of ten small satellites to low Earth orbit since 2018, including eight in its family of “Whitney”-class spacecraft. Five of these satellites have reentered the atmosphere since the end of January of this year, including three of the Whitneys.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Trentyn Flowers is out at Louisville just a week before classes start. He will play for the Adelaide 36ers next season instead.
Warren Buffett made few changes to his stock holdings in the second quarter, but new bets on US homebuilders suggest some optimism from the Oracle of Omaha about the US housing market.
They're all less than $20.
It's never too early to start stocking your wardrobe with styles you can wear now and well into the fall.
David Limp is set to step down from his role as head of Amazon’s consumer devices division later this year. Amazon has confirmed the news with TechCrunch, following a Wall Street Journal report. In the role he has headed up the division that includes the Echo/Alexa, along with products like Amazon’s line of Fire tablets.
There's plenty working against Tua Tagovailoa this season.
As he remains under contract with the Sixers, having picked up his $35.6 million player option for the 2023-24 season before immediately requesting a trade, traveling down this path would put him face-to-face with some stiff penalties.
Emily Fedner talks about fostering community through food as she helps her mother make a delicious serving of tart cherry vareniki. The post Emily Fedner of Food Lover’s Diary and her mother prepare a popular sweet Ukrainian dessert appeared first on In The Know.
Wall Street looked to shake off a rough August so far.
"If there's one issue that can unite everyone, it's ending child trafficking," director Alejandro Monteverde and co-writer Rod Barr write.
Your guide to filing an auto insurance claim after a car accident or other damage.
We've got your cable, streaming and over-the-air options right here.
Nikola stock fell on Monday after the electric semi-truck maker said it would temporarily pause Class 8 Tre truck sales due to a fire risk stemming from a battery pack.
Everything's less than $40!
Panic will host its first games showcase later this month. Expect more details on 'Nour: Play With Your Food' and 'Despelote,' as well as new game announcements from the publisher of 'Firewatch' and 'Untitled Goose Game.'
SecureWorks said Monday it will let go of 15% of its workforce, the cybersecurity company's second round of layoffs this year. In a regulatory filing, SecureWorks said that it would incur about $14.2 million in expenses due to the layoffs, mostly related to employee termination benefits and real-estate costs. SecureWorks chief executive Wendy Thomas cited the need to "simplify and scale our business and to deliver profitable growth" in an all-hands company email to employees justifying the cuts.
With a recession increasingly out of sight, Goldman Sachs sees easing inflation as the catalyst that will drive Fed rate cuts in the second quarter of next year.
Tesla (TSLA) stock slipped on Monday as the automaker once again cut prices in China, signaling demand erosion for its EVs on the mainland.