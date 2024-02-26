Heat safety tips
Heat safety tips for the winter.
Four players were ejected after a fight in Friday's Pelicans-Heat game.
Snag cooling Sealy pillows for just $15, sparkling white gold earrings for $18, and so much more.
Bellinger has agreed to return to the Cubs on a three-year, $80 million deal.
General Motors Co.’s Cruise autonomous driving unit is nearing the resumption of robotaxi testing in the coming weeks, with Houston and Dallas emerging as potential locations, following the grounding of its fleet last year.
Evict the grit with these simple yet great brushes.
Intuitive Machines revealed in a press conference Friday evening that the lander tipped over upon reaching the moon. It's on its side, but is able to communicate and sunlight is reaching its solar panels.
Becoming a victim of fraud when you use a credit card for online shopping is a very real risk. Here's what you can do to protect your money.
On-trend and so soft, this fleece wardrobe staple will take you from winter right into spring.
Douglas is hoping to be a part of the U.S. Olympic team this summer in Paris.
Hyundai is recalling over 4,000 units of the Palisade due to an engine problem. Kia has recalled over 2,800 units of the Telluride for the same issue.
Wizz describes itself as "a safe space to meet and chat with new friends." Can newly implemented safety measures help against allegations of "sextortion" on the app?
Here's what's ahead this offseason for the Bucs, who won the NFC South and a playoff game last season, but with a quarterback and star wide receiver who are both free agents.
It remains to be seen if this year's layoff trends follow last year's, in which layoffs slowed down in the summer, before cuts began ramping up yet again toward the winter. Unfortunately, it also serves as a reminder of the deeply human impact of layoffs and how risk profiles could evolve from here. Below you’ll find a comprehensive list of all the known layoffs in tech that started last year, to be updated monthly.
Highsmith was driving home at night when he struck a man and a car on the road.
“The FDA has not authorized, cleared, or approved any smartwatch or smart ring that is intended to measure or estimate blood glucose values on its own,” the agency wrote in a safety communication, and asked consumers, patients, and caregivers to stay away from such devices.
This Presidents' Day deal will save you time and money when it comes to yard work.
We spotted a Cotopaxi fleece for $42 (from $75) and Scarpa hiking boots for $80 (from $119).
'Saved my tires': 45,000+ fans rely on this gauge to double-check pressure and keep their rides running smoothly.
Things got ugly fast on Monday night in San Antonio.
TikTok is in the EU's crosshairs over potential Digital Services Act violations around the safety of minors and other matters.