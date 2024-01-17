Heat shelters opening in Valdosta

Jan. 16—VALDOSTA — With temperatures expected to hit bone-chilling lows this week, a local non-profit organization is opening a heat shelter for those who need it.

Lowndes Associated Ministries to People will take in those who need a warm place at night Tuesday through Sunday nights, said Yurshema Flanders, LAMP's executive director.

The shelter — at 714 Charlton Street — can hold up to 20 people, she said.

"All they have to do is show up, and they can get a dinner and have somewhere to take a shower and clean their clothes," Flanders said.The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. each night, she said.

The Salvation Army, located at 317 Virginia Ave., is also offering shelter from the cold, a statement from Lowndes County said.

The National Weather Service forecast shows Valdosta's overnight lows dipping into the lower 20s most nights through Sunday.

