Heat Transfer Films Market Size Worth US$ 3,609.6 Mn by 2027

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global heat transfer films market size is expected to be worth around US$ 3,609.6 Mn by 2027 with CAGR of 5.6%.

Acumen_Research_and_Consulting_Logo More

Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled "Heat Transfer Films Market (By Material: Paper film, Plastic film, Vinyl film; By Product Type: Opaque, Clear, Glossy & Metallic, Vented; By End-Use: Textile, Food & Beverages, Construction industry, Furniture/Wooden industry, Healthcare, Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 - 2027".

Get Free Report Sample Pages for Better Understanding@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1800

The global heat transfer film market is segmented into material, product type, and end-use. On the basis of material, the market is segmented into paper film, plastic film, and vinyl film. By product type, heat transfer films are bifurcated into opaque, clear, glossy & metallic, and vented. Furthermore, heat transfer films have usage across textile, food & beverages, construction industry, furniture/wooden industry and healthcare industry among others. The global market is growing attributed to increasing number of heat transfer film applications in various sectors such as increasing usage in branding & promotional properties is accelerating the market value.

In 2019, the textile segment by end-use accounted for major share in the global heat transfer film market. The growing popularity of the high graphics and quality printed t-shirts are further propelling the market value. Moreover, opaque heat transfer films such as glitter, metallic, glossy, flock and reflective are generally used in t-shirt printing. Women's apparel and sportswear manufacturers are adopting opaque, glossy and metallic heat transfer films to print graphics and logos. The rising demand for high graphics and quality printed t-shirts from millennial population is further projected to support the segment value. For instance, Roland DG announced free upgrade for TrueVIS VG-640/540 printer cutters in 2019. The users can now upgrade their devices with the recently launched VG2-640/540 with new TrueVIS TR2. The up-gradation will include new features to improve print & cut accuracy and usability. Crop mark options have been added to increase cutting stability. Additionally, the new features help in reducing-edge curl while dealing with thin media such as heat transfer films for apparel decoration.

View Detail Information with Complete TOC@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/heat-transfer-films-market

In 2019, Asia Pacific is projected to hold the major share of the global heat transfer film market. The rapid development in the economy and growth of end-user industries such as textile and construction in the regional market is driving the market growth. The emerging economies of the Asia Pacific region, India and China are primarily supporting the fastest growth of the heat transfer film in the market.

Some of the leading competitors operating in the market are Advanced Display Materials, ITL Group (Apparel Label International), Armor Group, Avery Dennison Corp, Chemica US Corp, Dae Ha Co. Ltd., Dynatex Textiles Ltd., FOREVER GmbH, Hanse Corporation, Hexis Corporation, Innovia Films Limited, MINSEO Co. Ltd., Poli-Tape Group, RTape Corp. (Nekoosa Coated Products Company), SEF Americas, Shinhan Co., Ltd., Siser Srl, Stahls' Inc., Sunmicrotek Group, and Unimark Heat Transfer Co. Heat transfer films companies have announced mergers and acquisitions to expand their position in the Heat transfer films industry. Major players are also moving into new regions or advanced technologies.