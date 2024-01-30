Residents left without heat and water at multiple buildings in Manhattan
Heat and water have been shut off at five large buildings in Murray Hill so that workers can find and fix a leak in the water main.
Doc Rivers made his Bucks debut on Monday night in Denver, just days after he was hired to replace Adrian Griffin in Milwaukee.
So far, 11 countries — including the U.S. — have frozen funding to the main aid group for Palestinians in the war-torn Gaza Strip.
The world's largest cruise ship is set for its maiden voyage on Saturday, but environmental groups are concerned that the liquefied natural gas-powered vessel — and other giant cruise liners to follow — will leak harmful methane into the atmosphere.
Are you ready for the biggest football game of the year? How about Usher's halftime show?
Affordable SUVs are getting harder to find, so we dug through what's available to find the least expensive models in the most popular classes.
For 2024, the addition of a titanium frame, a new Snapdragon Gen 3 chip and an entire suite of AI tools makes Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra an even more versatile flagship phone.
The ultramoisturizing formula made my strands look and feel squeaky clean — and for a lot less than high-end brands.
Tomorrow.io just released the results from its first two radar satellites, which, thanks to machine learning, turn out to be competitive with larger, more old-school forecasting tech on Earth and in orbit. Weather prediction is complex for a lot of reasons, but the interplay between high-powered but legacy hardware (like radar networks and older satellites) and modern software is a big one. Space is, of course, the obvious place to invest, but weather infrastructure is prohibitively big and heavy.
One topic keeps coming up in conversations I'm having with technologists, executives, industry leaders and frontline workers on all sides of both trends: Specifically, how much the AI boom is complicit in the great and continued culling. Everyone seems to agree that the advent and uptake of AI is playing some part in at least the scope of the layoffs, if not in the timing, which more likely is attributable to overall economic uncertainty.
A former Activision executive is taking over at Blizzard as its new president. Johanna Faries was most recently general manager of Call of Duty.
With the touch of a button, you'll stay cozy for the rest of the season. Could more than 58,000 shoppers be wrong?
Dermatologists set the record straight on what skin care products tweens should avoid.
A year and a half after announcing its intention to acquire iRobot, Amazon’s deal is officially dead. All parties involved anticipated some level of regulatory scrutiny, but after a few decades of tech company consolidation, few expected this much friction. This morning’s news also finds iRobot laying off 350 people -- amounting to nearly one-third of its total headcount -- as longtime CEO Colin Angle steps down.
The 15-inch MacBook Air M2 is back down to an all-time low $999 price in the Starlight colorway.
While running a bar in Melbourne, Katy Barfield was taken aback by the large amount of ingredients thrown out at the end of each day. After doing some research, she realized that Australia produces about 7.6 million tonnes of food waste each year. Yume was created to tackle that problem by working with manufacturers like Unilever to redistribute surplus packaged food to businesses and charities.
An Indian state government has fixed security issues impacting its website that exposed the sensitive documents and personal information of millions of residents. The bugs existed on the Rajasthan government website related to Jan Aadhaar, a state program to provide a single identifier to families and individuals in the state to access welfare schemes. The bugs exposed the copies of Aadhaar cards, birth and marriage certificates, electricity bills and income statements related to registrants, as well as personal information such as their date of birth, gender and father's name.
X-rays reportedly didn't show any damage to Julius Randle's shoulder.
Jacob deGrom is recovering from elbow surgery, and Max Scherzer is rehabbing from a lower back procedure.
Jannik Sinner is the first Italian man to win a Grand Slam since 1976.
Wall Street isn’t wasting any time contemplating how past policies and priorities from the two leading candidates may impact market performance in the years ahead.