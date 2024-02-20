A heat wave? Parts of Dallas-Fort worth may see 90 degrees this week. Here’s when

Western edges of North Texas may see temperatures in the 90s Wednesday afternoon, a whopping 30 degrees over the average high for February, according to the National Weather Service Fort Worth office.

This is a wild swing from the frigid temperatures we felt over the weekend as a cold front rolled into the Dallas-Fort Worth region. The last time the Metroplex had to worry about a freeze was back in January.

“It’s especially well above normal for this time of year,” Fort Worth meteorologist Monique Sellers told the Star-Telegram over the weekend. “A bigger departure than we’d like to see.”

Most of the Metroplex will see highs around 80 degrees with temperatures cooling as you go east, according to the NWS forecast.

A high pressure ridge responsible for the warm days we’ve had this week will weaken by Thursday and another cold front will move in to cool things down going into the weekend.

Rain is not expected in North Texas, the NWS report says, until “around the middle of next week,followed by cooler and dry weather late next week to round out February and begin the month of March.”