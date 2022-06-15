Heat Wave Spreads Across Europe as Summer Highs Come Early

Will Mathis, Laura Millan Lombrana and Alan Katz
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Even under the shade of large umbrellas at Terraza Colon cafe in the heart of Madrid, it was hot. The tables were empty.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“June is one of the best months for us, so a heat wave right now is no good for business,” manager Daniel Benito, 42, said as he helped a waitress rearrange large fans and sprayed the floor with water to try and cool down the space. “It’s just impossible to plan and run a business with such extreme weather.”

The temperature in Spain’s capital neared 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) Tuesday, and the heat wave is forecast to envelop Europe in the coming days. Southern Spain could top 42 degrees Wednesday, with most of the country approaching 40 degrees, according to the country's Aemet weather agency. Such high temperatures usually come later in the summer. Southern winds also are bringing Saharan dust up north, worsening air quality and reducing visibility.

A high-pressure system is hovering in the atmosphere over Europe, trapping the heat in an effect sometimes called a “heat dome.” People in Paris, Rome and London all were prepping for torrid conditions.

“The heat wave will intensify throughout the week,” said Mika Rantanen, a researcher at the Finnish Meteorological Institute. “It will be getting worse every day.”

The scorching weather provides another example of the impact climate change will have as countries’ reliance on burning fossil fuels makes the planet hotter. It's the second time in less than a month that temperatures surpassed 40 degrees in Spain, an unusual heat for this time of the year, with the nation’s meteorological agency issuing dozens of warnings across the country. In Cordoba, the maximum temperature could reach 43 degrees Celsius, the agency said.

“Every heat wave in the current climate is enhanced or boosted by climate change,” Rantanen said.

The heat could add pressure to already volatile commodities markets. Power prices in France and Germany climbed as the temperatures drive demand for electricity to run air conditioners. European natural gas prices jumped Wednesday as the heat wave boosts demand for cooling, further tightening supplies.

There’s also a risk that grain yields will be curbed even more across western Europe, particularly in France, Spain and Portugal, according to Paris-based analyst Agritel. Harvests of soft-wheat are approaching, and fields in top producer France already were threatened by one of the hottest and driest springs of the past century, curbing conditions at a time when global supplies are tight because of the war in Ukraine. The grain is a few weeks away from harvest.

In Paris, air conditioners were flying off the shelves as residents prepared for temperatures that could hit 37 degrees Celsius on Saturday, according to Meteo France.

Alan Charles Angel was stacking white boxes filled with air conditioners behind a prominent display near the entrance of a Boulanger appliance store in central Paris, replenishing the stock after purchases the day before.

“We put in a big order when the forecast first called for a heat wave, so we have plenty,” he said, pulling out units packed under a stairwell and then heading off to a storeroom to get more.

Parts of France have been suffering from a drought that could worsen during the heat wave and increase the risk of wildfires.

In Italy, temperatures could reach 40 degrees Celsius in coming days, according to the Meteo Giuliacci weather forecast center. Temperatures that high can be dangerous to vulnerable people, including the elderly and small children.

Giancarlo Penza of the Sant'Egidio community is in charge of a program that assists thousands of octogenarians across Italy, particularly in Rome.

“We are already making hundreds of phone calls every day, as we always do as soon as we receive heat wave alerts from the local authorities,” Penza said. “We don’t wait for the old people to ask for help. We call them over and over to make sure they are fine, they have enough food or medicines when it is too hot to go out.”

Britain also will get a bout of unseasonably high temperatures. Temperatures in the southeast likely will peak at 33 degrees Celsius on Friday, according to the UK’s Met Office.

“This is the first spell of hot weather this year, and it is still unusual for temperature to exceed these values in June," said Dan Rudman, deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office. "Many areas will also see some warm nights, with temperatures expected to be in the mid to high teens overnight.”

But relief may be swift. Starting Saturday, a cold front moves in from the north that may bring rain and cooler temperatures.

(Updates with Spain temperatures rising Wednesday, gas prices jumping beginning in third paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The S&P 500 just confirmed a bear market: What investors need to know

    The S&P 500 is on track to confirm a bear market Monday. Here's how the index has performed in the past.

  • Pimco Warned US Treasury That Russia Sanctions Will Hit Pensions

    (Bloomberg) -- Pacific Investment Management Co. has warned the US Treasury about the fallout on investors from the strict sanctions that are pushing Russia toward default.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapStocks Drop With Bond Yields at Multi-Year Highs: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupWHO Will Rename Monkeypox Virus to Minimize Stigma, Raci

  • L3Harris in talks to buy Israeli spyware firm NSO - reports

    U.S. defence contractor L3Harris is in talks to buy Israeli spyware firm NSO Group, U.S. and Israeli media reported, citing sources with knowledge of the deal. The deal is yet to be finalised and needs to be approved by Israel, the U.S. and L3Harris’ board of directors, according to the joint report by Haaretz, The Washington Post and The Guardian, and confirms parts of a report published in Intelligence Online this week. It noted that The White House is concerned that any deal with to buy the Israeli firm’s hacking tools would raise serious counterintelligence and security concerns.

  • Oil Fluctuates Ahead of Fed Meet That’s Expected to See Big Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting that’s expected to see further monetary tightening to combat rising US inflation.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapWest Texas Int

  • China vows to adapt better to climate change as risks soar

    China's economy and society are at increasing risk from climate change and the country needs to improve adaptation mechanisms and monitoring capabilities at every level of government, according to a new policy document. "Climate change has already brought serious adverse impacts to China's natural ecological system, and has continued to spread and penetrate into economy and society," the government said in its national climate change adaptation strategy published late on Monday.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oil Stocks From One of the Best Analysts on Wall Street

    As we approach mid-year, it’s time to take stock of the oil markets. Prices are up, near $119 per barrel of crude oil right now, and indications are that they’ll keep going up. Industry experts are predicting a rise to $150 per barrel, but in quiet tones and small print they’re indicating chances for $175 or even $180 by year’s end, with high prices continuing into next year. If they’re right, then markets generally are in for a shock. Oil – and energy, generally – are upstream of everything els

  • The 1977 White House climate memo that should have changed the world

    Years before the climate crisis was part of national discourse, this memo to the president predicted catastrophe

  • US Beef and Pork Price Relief Probably Won't Last

    (Bloomberg) -- Producer prices of beef and pork fell in May, but the reprieve isn’t expected to last long.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapWHO Will Rename Monkeypox Virus to Minimize Stigma, RacismCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupPrices paid to beef and veal producers fell 9.5% last month from

  • UniCredit boss says giving away Russian unit would be morally wrong

    MILAN (Reuters) -Giving up for free the Russian arm of UniCredit would be morally wrong, the Italian bank's chief executive said on Tuesday. UniCredit runs Russia's 14th largest bank and has been studying alternatives including an exit since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. "Writing it off and gifting it is not consistent with sanctions and is, in our opinion, not morally correct," CEO Andrea Orcel told a conference on financial education for students.

  • Futures Gain Before Fed; Stocks, Euro Rise on ECB: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US index futures gained before a crucial Federal Reserve policy decision later Wednesday, with markets pricing in the biggest rate hike since 1994. Treasury yields dipped and the dollar retreated from a two-year high.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US

  • Google Debate Over ‘Sentient’ Bots Overshadows Deeper AI Issues

    (Bloomberg) -- A Google software engineer was suspended after going public with his claims of encountering “sentient” artificial intelligence on the company’s servers — spurring a debate about how and whether AI can achieve consciousness. Researchers say it’s an unfortunate distraction from more pressing issues in the industry.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stoc

  • United Airlines (UAL) Stock Moves -0.08%: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, United Airlines (UAL) closed at $36.99, marking a -0.08% move from the previous day.

  • Margaret's Weather Photo 6/14

    Margaret's Weather Photo 6/14

  • 'Serious Stuff:' Indy mayor warns residents about excessive heat, poor air quality

    Amid potentially record-breaking heat, Hogsett told residents to stay cool, stay inside, check on neighbors, and to look before they lock.

  • Madrid challenges all-time June record as stifling heat wave grips Western Europe

    Above-average temperatures have been the norm across Spain through the first half of June, and AccuWeather meteorologists say Mother Nature is turning up the heat another notch across Western Europe ahead of the official start of summer on June 21. Residents and visitors have been using every means possible to stay cool amid the early-season sweltering temperatures that Spain's meteorological agency (AEMET) has described as the earliest such heat wave since 1981. AEMET has issued weather warning

  • Bitcoin Turns Lower Again as Celsius Weighs on Sentiment

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin delivered another white-knuckle ride Tuesday, briefly turning positive before resuming its slide as speculators struggled to price in the prospect of even bigger Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes to quell inflation and the consequences of the halt of withdrawals by the lending platform Celsius.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapStocks Drop With Bond Yields at

  • News To Go, June 14, 2022

    News To Go, June 14, 2022

  • What will Musk say in his address to Twitter employees? 5 key agenda points worried staff will be desperate to know

    The polarizing CEO has numerous questions to answer over his true intentions, his hate-speech policies, working from home, job cuts, and whether he can effectively lead the company.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Wants Faster Delivery of Advanced Arms

    (Bloomberg) -- President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the war may stagnate if deliveries of advanced weapons from Ukraine’s allies don’t accelerate, reiterating fighting will end only when all invading troops leave the country. Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US Economy

  • Heat wave to approach Adrian's record high Wednesday

    The record high for June 15 in Adrian is 98 degrees, set in 1913, according to Accuweather.com.