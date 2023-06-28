Heat wave weather forecast: Here's how hot it will get, as 31 million face heat warnings

The temperature is heating up across the country as we approach the Fourth of July, pushing the mercury to dangerous levels in southern states ahead of the holiday.

Over 31 million people faced an excessive heat warning throughout the country on Wednesday, with temperatures over 115 degrees being recorded in parts of the U.S. by the USA TODAY Heat Index.

With the heatwave blanketing southern U.S., here's what you can expect the weather to look like across the country this weekend.

Thursday, June 29

The highest temperatures forecast on Thursday are in Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi, where temperatures could hit over 115 degrees across region.

On the East Coast, temperatures are expected to be around 70 to 75 degrees.

Parts of the west U.S. including Wyoming and Idaho can expect temperatures from 70 to 90 degrees.

Friday, June 30

On Friday, temperatures remain steady across most parts of the U.S. In the southern part of the country, more states are expected to experience temperatures of over 115 degrees, including Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama and Arkansas.

Parts of the west including Idaho, Wyoming, and Colorado can expect temperatures below 70 degrees, while the temperatures in the Midwest range from 75 to 100 degrees.

Saturday, July 1

Temperatures are expected to rise in parts of the country Saturday, with highs in the northern U.S. around 90 degrees. It will be less hot near the Gulf Coast, but southern Texas is expected to see an increase, with temperatures forecast to hit 115 degrees in some areas.

Washington, Idaho, Colorado and Wyoming will once again have temperatures in the 70 to 80 range, along with the East Coast states, while states in the Midwest can prepare for temperatures ranging from 80 to 95 degrees.

Sunday, July 2

Temperatures are forecast to cool slightly in some southern states, with Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana expected to experience temperatures between 105 to 110 degrees.

Parts of southern Texas and Florida could see temperatures rise, however, with pockets forecast to have temperatures of over 115 degrees.

Washington, Idaho, Colorado and Wyoming can expect temperatures in the 70s and 80s, along with Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont and Maine. A majority of the Midwest is expected to see temperatures ranging from 80 to 95 degrees.

Kate Perez covers breaking and trending news for USA TODAY. You can reach her at kperez@gannett.com or on Twitter @katecperez_.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Heat wave forecast in US shows 115 degree temperatures for millions