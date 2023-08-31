‘Heated argument’ among married deputies ends with one shot dead, Oklahoma cops say

A dispute among married deputies ended with one of them shot dead, Oklahoma police said.

Vaughn Cannon, a 41-year-old man, reportedly got into a “heated argument” with his wife, Jordan Cannon, at their home in Oklahoma City on Aug. 30, according to a police news release.

During the exchange, Vaughn shot Jordan, 40, to death, police said.

Officers responded to the home around 2 a.m., where they found Jordan’s body. Vaughn, who was still at the scene, was arrested.

“Of note, at the time of the incident, both parties were deputies of the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office,” police said.

Vaughn was transported to the Canadian County Jail, police said.

“We are all heartbroken,” Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason said in a news release. “Jordan was a ray of sunshine with a smile that could light up a room. She loved being a deputy sheriff and had a heart for serving others.”

“Some people may not think internet friends are real friends but there is a group of women that met as military wives that is mourning one of our friends today,” a Mississippi resident said in a Facebook post. “She was an excellent Mama, kind, funny, a good friend and a good officer.”

A candlelight vigil for Jordan is scheduled for Aug. 31 at 8 p.m. outside the Cleveland County Courthouse, police said.

Cleveland County is about 25 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.

