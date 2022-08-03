Heated argument: Convenience store employee reports coffee thrown on them by customer

A heated argument boiled over Tuesday morning when an Abilene convenience store employee reportedly had hot coffee thrown at them by irate customer.

Police said in reports released Wednesday the "suspect threw hot coffee on them when the suspect was arguing with them."

"The victim said that this caused them to feel pain," according to reports.

Police took a report for Class A assault. The incident occurred in the 600 block of Butternut Street.

In early July, a viral video of a man working at a Long John Silvers in Abilene received attention, depicting a store employee apparently throwing a cup of ice at a customer.

Shortly thereafter, the employee's mother asked for understanding in media reports because her son, the man depicted in the video, has Asperger's Syndrome, an autism spectrum disorder resulting in a difficulties relating to others socially and rigid and repetitive behavioral and thinking patterns.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Convenience store employee reports coffee thrown on them by customer