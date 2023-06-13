Heated body cam video shows Orlando police officer drive off after being stopped for speeding

A heated confrontation between a Florida sheriff's deputy and an Orlando police officer was caught on a body cam after the deputy pulled the officer over for allegedly speeding in a marked police SUV. The officer sped off and was later arrested.

According to a Seminole County Sheriff's Office report, a deputy on routine patrol stopped Orlando Police Officer Alexander Shaouni on June 6 at 12:15 p.m. local time for driving nearly twice the speed limit along a stretch of road.

During the stop, footage shows Shaouni, 35, dressed in police uniform driving a marked Orlando Police Department SUV.

"What?" Shaouni asks the deputy after stepping out of the police cruiser. "I am going into work, my man. Why are you trying to pull me over?"

"Because you’re going 80 in a 45," the deputy responds.

When asked for his driver's license in the video, Shaouni responded "No" then got back in the police SUV and left the scene with the cruiser's flashing lights on.

When the deputy said he first clocked Shaouni speeding, the arrest report says, the vehicle's emergency flashing lights were not activated.

On Tuesday, the Orlando Police Department told USA TODAY the agency was notified by the sheriff's office Friday about Shaouni being criminally charged.

"Officer Shaouni has been relieved of duty pending the Seminole County Sheriff's criminal investigation and OPD's Internal Affairs investigation," the department released in a statement.

OPD declined to release additional information about its officer including how long Shaouni has worked for the department.

Heated body cam video shows an Orlando police officer drive off after being stopped for speeding on June 9, 2023. The officer, seen in the background here, was later arrested on charges including fleeing police and speeding.

Cop charged with speeding, fleeing law enforcement

According to his arrest report, the deputy who pulled Shaouni over did not follow the Orlando PD cruiser, and Shaouni was last seen driving off in it behind the wheel.

Shaouni was later arrested and charged with misdemeanor crimes including speeding, reckless driving, resisting an officer and felony fleeing from law enforcement, Seminole County Circuit Court records show.

According to police records he posted a $9,000 bond.

