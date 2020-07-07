Heated Mattress Pads Market Size Worth $521.2 Million By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global heated mattress pads market size is anticipated to reach USD 521.2 million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing demand for the coziness associated with heated bedding for comfortable sleep during chilled nights is driving the need for heated mattress pads among consumers. In addition, increasing movement towards therapeutic mattresses as an aid to relax muscles and pain associated with sore muscles is enhancing the growth towards adoption of heated mattress pads.

A heated mattress pad constitute of wire heating elements woven across the surface which not only helps in warding off chilly nights but also soothes ache and pain through attaining desirable temperature. Also, higher advantage of the customized heat settings from 2 to 11, on an average offer user-friendly experience to the consumer. In addition, dual control features for large or queen size beds in order to accommodate two people sharing a bed as well as availability of cooling settings have resulted in greater penetration of the product among residential consumers. Additionally, heated mattress pads gather greater traction owing to its cost-effective, efficient, and sustainable qualities compared to its alternative products such as room heaters, woven blankets and indoor fireplaces.

Key suggestions from the report:

The hotel application segment is expected to reach USD 117.0 million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027

The offline distribution channel segment was valued at USD 216.5 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 303.9 million by 2027

Asia Pacific is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period with a revenue-based CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Heated Mattress Pads Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Households, Hotels, Hospitals), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/heated-mattress-pads-market

Increasing instances of interrupted sleeping, back pain, arthritis, and sore muscles are causing rising penetration of the product among consumers. According to studies, lifetime prevalence of lower back pain is estimated to be at 60.0% to 70.0% in industrialized countries. Also, according to blog by DisturbMeNot.co, chronic pain is mostly prevalent in China with over 35.0% people experiencing ongoing chronic back pain, headaches, and lower back pain. There are 1.5 billion people affected by chronic pain across the world as of February 2020. This scenario is causing positive impact on the market across regions.

In terms of application, the household segment held a dominant position in the market in 2019. Increasing prominence towards therapeutic relief while sleeping as an aid to relax muscles, ease tension, and promote blood flow through heat therapy have added increased penetration of heated mattress pads among residential consumers. Some of the other factors aiding the growth of the segment include inclusion of breathable and absorbent fabrics such as natural material including cotton and blend of natural and synthetic materials including polyester.

Offline distribution channel segment held the largest revenue share of 58.9% in 2019. With the help of traditional brick and mortar stores, the various brands have been able to create a unique experience for the customers. Moreover, the presence of an in-store associate helps in practically understanding the product, thereby making an appropriate selection.