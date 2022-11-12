Heath man sentenced in federal court for armed bank robberies

A Heath man was sentenced in federal court to 15 years in prison for three armed bank robberies in Ohio.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Stefan Chadwich Crawmer, 54, knowingly brandished a firearm and stole nealy $8,000 from three different banks in Ohio. He was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 180 months in prison.

Court documents say on July 1, 2021, Crawmer stole $3,350 from People Savings Bank in Urbana. On Aug. 7, 2021, he stole more than $3,000 from Richwood Bank in Springfield. On Aug. 17, 2021, he stole about $1,300 from Civista Bank in West Liberty.

During the robberies, USDOJ said Crawmer entered the banks wearing a face mask, approached a teller and demanded cash, while removing a handgun from his pocket, and placing it in front of the teller. Each time, the agency said Crawmer pointed the gun at the teller and during at least two robberies, he racked the slide to indicate the firearm was real and loaded.

As part of his conviction, Crawmer forfeited two pistols and a rifle. Federal agents arrested Crawmer in October 2021 and he pleaded guilty to armed robbery in July 2022.

