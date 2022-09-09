Heath man sentenced to prison for harassing TV actress, daughter

A Heath man was sentenced Thursday to more than 3 years in prison for harassing and threatening TV actress Eva LaRue and her daughter, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California.

James Rogers, 58, pleaded guilty on April 28 to two counts of mailing threatening communications, one count of threats by interstate communications, and two counts of stalking, a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office stated.

Rogers stalked, threatened, and harassed LaRue and her daughter — who was 5 years old at the time — from March 2007 until his arrest in November 2019, according to court records. From March 2007 to June 2015, he mailed 37 handwritten and typed letters in which he threatened to rape, kill, and injure the actress and her daughter.

Prosecutors in a sentencing memorandum wrote that Rogers' threats impacted LaRue — best known for her roles as Detective Natalia Boa Vista on "CSI: Miami" and as Maria Santos on"All My Children" — and her child daily.

“(LaRue and her daughter) moved numerous times in hopes that (Rogers) would not find them again," they said in the memorandum. "They drove circuitous routes home, slept with weapons nearby and had discussions about how to seek help quickly if (Rogers) found them and tried to harm them. They tried to anonymize their addresses as much as possible by avoiding receiving mail and packages at their actual address. To no avail. Each time they moved, (Rogers’) letters — and the victims’ terror — would always follow. And (Rogers) knew it.”

In a letter from February 2008, Rogers wrote, “I am going to … stalk you until the day you die.” Then in June 2015, he sent a letter to LaRue’s daughter that stated, in part, “I am the man who has been stalking for the last 7 years. Now I have my eye on you too.”

Rogers signed each letter using the name Freddie Krueger, the fictional serial killer from the horror film series “A Nightmare on Elm Street," the attorney's office said.

Story continues

Rogers identified himself as Freddie Krueger again in October 2019 when he called the school where LaRue’s daughter attended. He spoke with a school employee, claiming to be her father and asked if she was at school. He called again in November 2019, where he left a voicemail threatening to rape, molest and kill LaRue's daughter.

mwalker@dispatch.com

@micah_walker701

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Heath man going to prison for harassing, stalking TV actress Eva LaRue