Heath police investigating after John Hinderer Chrysler break-in

Heath police are investigating after John Hinderer Chrysler was broken into this week and vehicles were stolen.

According to Heath police, around 2:24 a.m. Monday, a Heath police sergeant saw vehicles running on a John Hinderer property, located at 1317 Hebron Road. As he investigated, he said one vehicle, a Dodge Challenger, drove over the curb and began to flee the scene.

The sergeant pursued the vehicle, calling other patrol units to investigate the lot and other running cars. The agency requested help from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Licking County Sheriff's Office, Hebron police and Buckeye Lake police.

The agency said officers pursued the first Challenger to the intersection of Ohio 79 and Ohio 37. Due to heavy fog, they said visibility was limited.

"The fleeing vehicle and a pursuing cruiser crashed into a field at the intersection," a press release said. "The Challenger sustained heavy and disabling damage. The cruiser sustained minor damage."

Agencies helping Heath police, they said, found the suspect in a nearby barn.

Another Heath police officer found another vehicle, also a Dodge Challenger, leaving the John Hinderer lot and began to pursue the possibly stolen vehicle. The officer said the vehicle fled south on Ohio 79 then west on Interstate 70.

Police said the officer lost sight of the vehicle and ended the chase, giving information to surrounding agencies.

In total, Heath police said three vehicles were stolen and two buildings were broken into at John Hinderer Chrysler. The vehicles have since been recovered, along with a firearm, police said.

The investigation resulted in one arrest for a male minor in connection to the incident.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Heath police at 740-522-2141.

