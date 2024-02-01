HEATH − During a theft investigation Wednesday evening, Heath Police found a device resembling a grenade inside a vehicle in the parking lot of Target, 270 Central Parkway.

Police contacted the Columbus Bomb Squad, which took the device, according to Heath police. It remained unknown Thursday afternoon whether the device was armed and capable of exploding. An investigation continues.

Police responded about 7 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a theft in progress at Walmart, 911 Hebron Road, in the Cross Creek Shopping Center. Officers found and arrested two suspects at Target.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Heath Police find possible grenade in vehicle at Target parking lot