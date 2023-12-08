Heath proposes bond issue, levy to build new K-6 elementary school

HEATH ― Heath City Schools is seeking approval of a bond issue and levy to build a new K-6 elementary school.

At a recent meeting, the Heath Board of Education okayed a resolution that would put the issue on the March 19 ballot.

Heath file photo

The new building would be located on the current Stevenson Elementary property on Cynthia Street.

“The objective of the bond and levy is to provide the necessary funding to build a new K-6 facility that is large enough to bring sixth grade back into the elementary school, while also accommodating anticipated community growth,” Heath superintendent Dr. Trevor Thomas said in a press release.

“Long term, the plan would be for the district to retire the buildings known as Stevenson Elementary and Garfield Elementary, but we may retain one or both for a short timeto accommodate students if and when Heath Middle School is renovated or replaced,” Thomas added.

In the board resolution, the specific purpose of the bond is to construct school facilities,including constructing a new elementary school building, and renovating, improving, and expanding existing school facilities; furnishing and equipping the same; improving the sites, and acquiring real estate and other interests associated.

The intention is for this bond to replace a bond for the high school construction (in 2000) that is set to expire soon. The bond will be 5.30 mills for each $1 of taxable value over 37 years (which amounts to $186 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value).

The purpose of the levy is to provide the remainder of funds necessary for the acquisition, construction, enlargement, renovation, and financing of permanent improvements. This will be an additional tax of 4.75 mills for each $1 of taxable value for a continuing period of time (which amounts to $166 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value).

“The Heath Board of Education had anticipated that Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC) would provide some funding to help with the construction of this building,” Thomas said. “Unfortunately, funding that was once anticipated to be available in 2020 is now not anticipated to be available to us until 2030 or later."

Community feedback and district needs have resulted in this funding attempt to address building needs now, Thomas added. The school board is also conducting a traffic study, and working with the city to address anticipated traffic concerns that increasing thestudent population on the Stevenson property could bring..

For more information, contact Thomas at tthomas@heath.k12.oh.us, or district treasurer/CFO Karl Zarins at kzarins@heath.k12.oh.us. Both can also be reached at the Heath City Schools District Office at 740-238-7110.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Heath proposes bond issue, levy to build new K-6 elementary school