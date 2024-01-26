Heather Brazell-Hill of Malta named to state commission, foundation ambassador

COLUMBUS — Heather Brazell-Hill of Malta was recently appointed by Gov. Mike DeWine to serve on the Ohio Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Commission.

She was also appointed to the Frederick Douglass Foundation as the ambassador for Athens, Morgan, Muskingum, Perry and Washington counties, based on a recommendation from Ronald Todd of the governor's office.

Brazell-Hill's extensive background includes notable achievements and a deep-seated commitment to community development, noted a press release. Her influence extends across various sectors. She's the first African American to be elected in Morgan County.

Brazell-Hill has a bachelor's degree in marketing and business from Ohio University and has a certificate in deaf studies and American Sign Language from Columbus State Community College.

She became a small business owner in Morgan County in 2001. She has served on the Morgan Local Schools Board of Education, including stints as vice president and president, and has been actively engaged in the Black Caucus of Ohio School Board Members.

She's also involved with Morgan County Habitat for Humanity and MLK Scholarship Fund, along with various other educational and social initiatives locally and internationally. She has been recognized for her contributions with a nomination for induction into the Ohio Civil Rights Hall of Fame and received the Muskingum County MLK Honor Award.

The Ohio Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Commission is a statewide advocate of King's principles of non-violence. The commission strives to carry out Dr. King's dream of service to others throughout the entire year through various events. The commission was established in 1985 by executive order. Today, the DAS Administrative Support Division provides support to the commission.

