Heather Rae El Moussa seemingly confirms Tarek El Moussa called her a 'hotter, richer version' of Christina Hall

Heather Rae El Moussa appeared on the "Selling Sunset" reunion.

She seemed to confirm Tarek El Moussa called her a "hotter, richer version" of his ex-wife.

Heather sought backup from her costars, but they declined to insult Christina Hall.

Heather Rae El Moussa seemed to confirm that Tarek El Moussa made negative comments about his ex-wife and "Flip or Flop" costar Christina Hall.

Heather appeared on Netflix's "Selling Sunset" reunion on Friday, which was hosted by "Queer Eye" star Tan France.

During the reunion, France asked Heather about multiple incidents involving Tarek, who she married in October 2021, including statements he made about Christine Quinn on season four of the series.

France went on to ask Heather about reports that Tarek had called her a "hotter, richer version" of Hall, who Tarek was married to for nearly a decade.

He also said she was a "washed-up loser" and that he "made" her, according to People.

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall on the set of "Flip or Flop." Anne Cusack / Getty Images

"There were some comments he made in the press which I found interesting," France said. "Did he really say you're a hotter, richer version of his ex-wife?"

Rather than answering the question, Heather said, "Well, I mean ..." and laughed, appearing to confirm the authenticity of her husband's comments.

France then asked, "You mean what? Do you agree?"

"Well, I mean," Heather repeated. "Can you girls attest to anything?" she continued, seeming to ask her costars to affirm Tarek's statement.

Chrishell Strause responded for the group, saying, "I think we all are trying to be supportive of women in general. As much as we want to build you up, we don't want to do that."

"We love Heather, and she is beyond gorgeous," Mary Fitzgerald said, also refusing to say anything about Hall.

"Flip or Flop" ended in March because filming had reportedly become "too intimate" for Tarek and Hall, as both are now re-married.

The show ended in March. HGTV

Heather also spoke about her step-children, Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, during the "Selling Sunset" reunion, saying she's "raising them" with Tarek.

"I'm raising two beautiful children," she said. "I'm obsessed with them."

"It is very challenging being a mom and balancing life and balancing work and everything," she added.

Tarek and Hall share custody of their children.

Heather went on to say that her relationship with her step-children made her want to have her own child with Tarek, which led them to do IVF.

The couple are doing IVF. Raymond Hall / Contributor / Getty Images

She shared that they have four embryos from their most recent round of IVF.

"We have two very strong embryos. They're the same gender," she said. "I don't want to reveal it."

"Not yet," she added.

Heather recently told US Weekly she's hoping to get pregnant in the fall.

Representatives for the El Moussas did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment, and Hall declined to comment on this story.

