Heathrow forced to cut passenger fees following battle with airlines

Chris Price
·2 min read
heathrow airport
heathrow airport

Heathrow Airport has been told to cut passenger fees it charges airlines next year following a row with carriers including British Airways.

Passenger airport charges at Heathrow will fall by a fifth to £25.43 next year – but remain significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Faced with huge losses as a result of the Covid shutdown, Heathrow had lobbied for charges to be increased to £40.

Airlines, meanwhile, demanded the charges were half of that figure at £20.

In a final decision that will disappoint the airport's shareholders and Heathrow's airlines, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced its final determination over what can be charged over the next four years.

Fees will remain at an average of £31.57 this year – in line with 2022 – before falling to £25.43 for the following three years.

Prior to the pandemic Heathrow charges were £22.91 per passenger.

Heathrow and its airlines have repeatedly clashed as the CAA delayed its final determination.

Airlines claim Heathrow is already one of the world's most expensive airports and the main reason charges need to be increased is to service one of the UK's biggest corporate debt piles and allow dividends to be paid to its predominantly overseas shareholders.

The airport, meanwhile, has argued that it needs to increase charges to invest in vital upgrades to terminals and their facilities.

Willie Walsh, former British Airways chief executive and now director-general of trade body IATA, on Wednesday called for a “fundamental review” into Heathrow pricing after accusing the CAA of being a “hostage to Heathrow’s pessimistic passenger outlook”.

Heathrow is owned by a consortium led by Spanish infrastructure firm Ferrovial, alongside sovereign wealth funds from Qatar, Singapore and China and pension funds.

Critics argue that some £4bn has been paid in dividends to shareholders since 2012.

Recommended Stories

  • At US$12.53, Is Leslie's, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Worth Looking At Closely?

    While Leslie's, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LESL ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of...

  • Benign Growth For Hulamin Limited (JSE:HLM) Underpins Its Share Price

    Hulamin Limited's ( JSE:HLM ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 3.2x might make it look like a strong buy right now...

  • Here’s Why Investors Hold Leidos Holdings (LDOS)

    Wedgewood Partners, an investment management company, released its “Focused SMID Cap Strategy” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund returned 14.8% compared to a 7.4% return for the Russell 2500 Index. For the year 2022, the fund returned -19.0% compared to a -18.4% […]

  • Maximus (MMS) Outperformed and Reported 18% Organic Revenue Growth in Q4

    Wedgewood Partners, an investment management company, released its “Focused SMID Cap Strategy” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund returned 14.8% compared to a 7.4% return for the Russell 2500 Index. For the year 2022, the fund returned -19.0% compared to a -18.4% […]

  • Berlin VC fund La Famiglia raises €250M for both Seed and Growth B2B startups

    La Famiglia, a Berlin-based VC fund (no, not the Mafia organization, in case there is any confusion) has raised €250 million for its combined third seed fund (which is €165 million) and its first growth co-investment fund (€90 million). The firm currently has over 70 startups in its portfolio, including Deel (a payroll and HR platform, most recently pegged at a $12 billion valuation); Personio (HR management software); Forto (digital freight forwarding); as well as Y42 (data operations cloud), Sweep (carbon accounting platform, similar to Watershed in the US) and Buynomics (commercial operating system). To date, the fund has raised more than €350 million since its inception in 2017, when it closed its first €35 million seed fund.

  • Lakers great Pau Gasol is finally getting the recognition he deserves

    Pau Gasol was chronically underappreciated during his tenure with the Lakers, but perhaps those days are over.

  • Will Trex Company (TREX) Recover from COVID Lows?

    Wedgewood Partners, an investment management company, released its “Focused SMID Cap Strategy” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund returned 14.8% compared to a 7.4% return for the Russell 2500 Index. For the year 2022, the fund returned -19.0% compared to a -18.4% […]

  • UN 'alarmed' at West Bank violence day after Israeli raid

    The UN Middle East peace envoy urged Israel and the Palestinians Wednesday to calm surging violence in the occupied West Bank, a day after the latest Israeli raid killed six people.The Jenin raid was the latest in a string of deadly military operations in the Palestinian territory, which Israel has occupied since the Six-Day War of 1967.

  • Costco Plans a Move Members Will Hate (But They May Love Why)

    The warehouse club has confirmed that it's going to make the customer-unfriendly move, but the reason for it may delight members.

  • 2 Cryptocurrencies Down More Than 50% I Just Can't Stop Buying

    Crypto is off to a hot start in 2023, but two in particular look to be the most undervalued based on their long-term potential.

  • U.S. Gasoline Demand Is Past Its Peak. EVs Are Only One of the Reasons.

    Sales of gasoline might never hit prepandemic levels again. What that means for drivers, refiners, and gas stations.

  • Tesla Offers an Unprecedented Look at the Bench Behind Elon Musk

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla disappointed some investors last week by offering little new information about the next-generation, lower-cost vehicles it’s working on.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekBiden Eyes Tax Hike on Income Over $400,000 to Fund MedicarePowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededCitadel’s Griffin Sees Setup for US Recession After ‘Traumatic’ InflationXi’s Frustration at Biden Grows With Warning of C

  • Germany Is Still The Second-Largest Buyer Of Russian Fossil Fuels

    China is the top buyer of Russian fossil fuels since the invasion, followed by Germany and Turkey

  • GM's Cruise to focus on cost cuts as it ramps up robotaxis

    General Motors Co's robotaxi unit Cruise is focusing on cutting costs this year, a top executive said on Monday, as mounting losses in the autonomous vehicle companies have sparked investor concerns and forced some to shut shop. "We'll continue to look at hardware, software - both in terms of component costs as well as the quantity of components that are on the vehicle - and continue to drive cost out as we move forward," Cruise's chief operating officer Gil West said at a technology conference. At Cruise, General Motors burned through nearly $2 billion last year.

  • GM and Ford May Be Wishing Tesla Succeeds. Here’s Why.

    Tesla is a disruptive force upending the traditional car business. That isn't all bad for existing industry players.

  • The Government is taxing wind farms out of existence

    With electricity prices soaring, the public may have little sympathy for the bosses of power generators bemoaning their lot. In many cases, their firms have seen profits rocket alongside prices as their underlying costs remained fixed. And yet the executives of seven wind companies have recently written to the Chancellor warning that the Government is crippling their industry.

  • Airbus narrows delivery gap, reinstates Qatar jet orders

    European planemaker Airbus narrowed a jetliner delivery gap compared with last year after a sharp increase in February and turned the page on a major legal dispute with Qatar Airways by reinstating billions of dollars of plane orders. The world's largest planemaker said on Tuesday it had handed 46 jets to customers in February, more than twice the 20 jets which had marked a disappointing start to the year in January. Deliveries for the first two months reached 66 jets, down 13 from a year earlier.

  • Jack Dorsey's Block Reveals Plans for Bitcoin 'Mining Development Kit'

    The company hopes to see developers integrate mining into heating solutions, off-grid mining, home mining, and intermittent power applications.

  • Nucor: A Silent Winner of the CHIPS Act

    The steelmaker is well-positioned to grow and is attractively valued

  • Kazakhstan Wants Its Oil to Circumvent Russia: CERAWeek Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Welcome to day two of CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston. In the morning, Exxon Mobil Corp. Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods slammed Europe’s windfall profit tax on oil and gas producers, while US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry called for finding ways to meet energy demand without undermining the transition to cleaner fuels.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekBiden Eyes Tax Hike on Income Over $400,000 to Fund Medicar