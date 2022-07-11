Heathrow cancels more than 60 flights before lunchtime - live updates

Heathrow Terminal 2 flight cancellations delays travel chaos staff shortages - Twitter/@AdolfoLaurenti

Heathrow has cancelled more than 60 flights this morning and warned it could ask airlines to slash more capacity as the summer of travel chaos continues.

The airport has cancelled 61 out of around 1,100 scheduled flights due to concerns about how many passengers it could safely accommodate amid widespread staff shortages.

A Heathrow spokesman said: “We are expecting higher passenger numbers in Terminals 3 and 5 today than the airport currently has capacity to serve, and so to maintain a safe operation we have asked some airlines in Terminals 3 and 5 to remove a combined total of 61 flights from the schedule.

“We apologise for the impact to travel plans and we are working closely with airlines to get affected passengers rebooked onto other flights.”

Heathrow also apologised for recent disruption, adding it would review the schedule changes made by airlines and ask them to take further action if necessary.

Heathrow said nearly 6m passengers passed through the airport in June, taking the total for the first six months of the year to 25m.

The sharp rebound in demand means the airport has experienced 40 years of passenger growth in just four months.

It comes as the train drivers' union prepares to announce its decision on whether to strike in what could be the first national walkout across Britain's railways in 25 years.

Joules calls in advisers to shore up finances

Joules KPMG

Fashion retailer Joules has confirmed it's called in advisers to look at bolstering its finances as soaring costs and waning consumer confidence take their toll.

The chain said it's hired KPMG to help with plans to boost profits and shore up its balance sheet amid reports the company is considering a fresh capital raise.

Joules announced in May that its boss, Nick Jones, would step down in the first half of its next financial year while warning of the impact on profits of the cost-of-living crisis.

Its share price has plummeted by nearly 90pc over the past year, with declines compounded by the profit alert and cash crunch worries.

Joules said it "continues to focus on improving profitability, cash generation and liquidity headroom" and had hired KPMG to assist with this process.

But the company insisted debt levels remain within its banking agreements and as expected by management.

Strikes halt production at Shell's Australian LNG plant

Shell is said to be shutting down production at its Prelude liquefied natural gas plant in Australia due to strikes.

The oil giant will begin shutdown procedures tonight and evacuate most staff from the offshore facility, Bloomberg reports.

The measures come as storage tanks got too full after a strike prevented loadings. The strike began on June 10 and was expected to last until July 21.

It's another setback for the Prelude plant, which only resumed exports in April after a fire forced it to shut last year.

It also poses fresh supply troubles as countries around the world try to refill storage sites ahead of winter amid concerns that Putin will turn off the taps.

FTSE risers and fallers

The FTSE 100 has dropped in early trading as worries about China's Covid restrictions and Europe's energy crisis take hold once again.

The blue-chip index dropped as much as 1.3pc, before paring losses to a fall of 0.9pc.

Major miners were the biggest drag on the index, with Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore all down as much as 5.3pc.

Meanwhile, European markets remained on edge after the biggest single pipeline carrying Russian gas to Germany started annual maintenance amid worries the shutdown might be extended due to war in Ukraine.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 shed 0.8pc, with Wizz Air slumping 5.6pc after announcing plans to cut 5pc of flights this summer.

Tory ministers held secret meetings with Uber

At least six Conservative ministers including then-chancellor George Osborne and future health secretary Matt Hancock held secret meetings at which they were lobbied by Uber.

Leaked files reveal that Uber lobbyists met the ministers between 2014 and 2016 as the ride-hailing service was battling to win access to the lucrative British market.

A secret meeting with Mr Osborne in California was also attended by senior executives at Google.

The disclosures form part of the Uber files, a massive trove of confidential documents leaked to the Guardian.

Read more: Macron held 'spectacular' meeting with Uber as it lobbied to rewrite taxi laws

Heathrow passengers hit by more delays

Heathrow may have apologised for recent travel chaos this morning, but it's unlikely to bring much comfort to passengers heading to the airport this morning.

One Twitter users has posted a picture of security queues snaking outside Terminal 2.

One Twitter users has posted a picture of security queues snaking outside Terminal 2.

Wizz Air slashes 5pc of summer flights

Wizz Air flight cuts travel chaos - REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo

Hot on the heels of Heathrow's warning, Wizz Air has announced its own flight cuts.

The budget airline said its slashing 5pc of its capacity over the peak summer period in a bid to reduce the impact of staff shortages.

It came as Wizz Air reported a €450m (£381m) loss for the first quarter, driven in part by recent disruption.

However, it expects to post a “material operational profit” in the three months to the end of September thanks to a surge in ticket prices.

Wizz Air's load factors are now topping 90pc and it expects higher fleet utilisation to help improve costs.

Shares in Wizz Air dropped 5pc in early trading.

FTSE 100 drops at the open

The FTSE 100 has started the week firmly on the back foot as investors turn their attention back to the dual risks of inflation and an economic slowdown.

The blue-chip index fell 1.2pc to 7,106 points.

More strike threats as train drivers vote on walkout

Train strikes drivers Aslef - Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency

Things could get worse today as we await the results for a strike vote by UK train drivers.

The Aslef union is expected to post results of a vote of more than 21,000 members for a possible walkout over a pay dispute.

Union bosses have said they're likely to coordinate across the country to maximise chaos for passengers.

A decision to strike would herald a new wave of turmoil on the railways. The so-called summer of discontent also deepened this week with both criminal barristers and post office workers staging strikes.

Heathrow: Rebuilding capacity is 'very challenging'

Heathrow said rebuilding capacity has been "very challenging", pointing the finger at other airport delays and airspace congestion as well as its own staff shortages.

Last month, the Government and Civil Aviation Authority asked the sector to review summer schedules, including a slot amnesty to encourage airlines to remove flights without facing a charge.

British Airways and other airlines have cancelled hundreds of flights to try to minimise disruption for passengers.

John Holland-Kaye, chief executive of Heathrow, said: "We will review the schedule changes that airlines have submitted in response to the government’s requirement to minimise disruption for passengers this summer and will ask them to take further action if necessary."

The airport, which was criticised by International Air Transport Association (IATA) boss Willie Walsh yesterday for not preparing better for the surge in demand, said the entire aviation supply chain faced challenges.

It said it started recruiting in November, and it would be back to pre-pandemic levels in security staff by the end of July.

Heathrow warns of more flight cuts

Good morning.

There could be even more misery ahead for British holidaymakers as Heathrow warned it could tell airlines to cut more flights.

The airport said it would review recent schedule changes and ask carriers to take further action if necessary.

It came as Heathrow apologised for the recent chaotic scenes in the travel hub, saying: “Despite our best efforts there have been periods in recent weeks, where service levels have not been acceptable, with long queue times, delays for passengers with reduced mobility, bags not travelling with passengers or arriving late, and we want to apologise to any passengers who have been affected by this.”

Heathrow said nearly 6m passengers passed through the airport in June, taking the total for the first six months of the year to 25m. That's equivalent to 40 years of passenger growth in just four months.

5 things to start your day

1) Putin ‘most likely’ to cut gas supplies to Europe - Brace for rationing and blackouts, warns French economy minister Bruno Le Maire

2) Space entrepreneurs to oversee British satellite launches from the sofa - Lockheed Martin to open remotely accessed mission control centre in Oxfordshire

3) Hydrogen-powered jet engines to be mass produced at British factory - Start-up ZeroAvia wants to launch zero-carbon emissions flights by 2024

4) Macron held 'spectacular' meeting with Uber as it lobbied to rewrite taxi laws - Leaks suggest French president had close relationship with company's then-boss Travis Kalanick when serving as economy minister

5) The unlikely London suburb where fleeing Hongkongers are starting new lives - Foxtons has set up a special Asia Pacific helpdesk to meet the huge demand from expats

What happened overnight

Tokyo stocks opened higher after Japan's Liberal Democratic Party secured a strong win in Sunday's upper house election.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.6pc, while the broader Topix index climbed 1.4pc.

Hong Kong stocks fell more than 1pc at the start of business. The Hang Seng Index dropped 1.2pc, the Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.5pc and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.4pc

Coming up today

Corporate: No major scheduled updates

Economics: Monthly budget statement (US); Eurogroup meeting (EU)