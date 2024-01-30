Heath's "Central Park" development among projects getting state boost

Heath's "Central Park" development and the redevelopment of the former Kroger Bakery site in Columbus are among five central Ohio projects approved for state funding Monday.

The projects are among 15 developments approved for up to $100 million in tax credits through the state's Transformational Mixed-Use Development Program. The projects are expected to create more than $401 million in payroll and $2.6 billion in investments across Ohio.

"These projects are creating dynamic spaces for Ohioans to live, work, and play," Gov. Mike DeWine said in a news release announcing the tax credits.

Statewide projects include a new convention center hotel in Cincinnati, the renovation and expansion of Dayton’s historic Arcade District and the renovations of several buildings in Cleveland’s Playhouse Square.

Five central Ohio projects were approved for state funding:

Central Park, Heath

Heath's Central Park development would include a wide variety of projects west of Walmart.

Heath's "Central Park" development aims to create a downtown for the Licking County city west of the Walmart off Hebron Road. The first phase — consisting of 49 acres — of the 320-acre development is expected to include 13 buildings, including four mixed-use buildings, one clubhouse and eight buildings with 424 residences. The project also includes a pool, volleyball courts and recreational trails. The $218-million project was approved for $4.1 million in state tax credits.

Kroger Bakery, Columbus

Developers plan to develop the former Kroger bakery property on Cleveland Avenue into a mixed-use complex.

A trio of veteran Columbus developers — Casto, the Robert Weiler Co. and the Kelley Cos. — propose redeveloping the former Kroger Bakery and a former Ford factory on Cleveland Avenue into a mixed-use development called "Assembly" that would include three new buildings and result in 363 apartments. The $156-million development was approved for $3.5 million in state tax credits. The project was also approved for $5 million in state historic tax credits. Kroger closed the bakery in February 2019.

Fairfield Shoe Factory, Lancaster

The redevelopment of the Essex building in Lancaster was approved for state tax credits.

Developers propose redeveloping the former Fairfield Shoe Factory, also called the Essex building, on the corner of North Columbus and Mulberry streets, into a mix of uses that would include commercial, retail and restaurant space; short-term hotel rooms; apartments; entertainment space; and parking. The building, which dates to the first decade of the 20th century, has been vacant for nearly two decades. The $20-million project was approved for $2 million in tax credits.

Salvation Army project, Delaware

An $89-million plan to redevelop the former Salvation Army Greenwood Lake Camp was approved for $4.85 million in tax credits. The project is expected to include about 600 residences, 4,500 square feet of offices and 1.1 million square feet of recreational area, including an amphitheater. The Salvation Army announced in 2017 that it was selling the former campground on Lake Street on the northeast side of town.

The Silos, Marysville

Connect Realty of Columbus plans to redevelop 14 acres on North Main Street including the Marysville Water Treatment Plant and the Heritage Grain Silos into a mix of uses. The project, called The Silos, would feature three new buildings and include 200 residences, offices and hospitality space, a restaurant and "bar-arcade," event space, and outdoor gathering areas. The $81-million development was approved for $8 million in tax credits.

“Through this (tax credit) program, we recognize the impact of mixed-use developments to create vibrant and sustainable spaces that revitalize neighborhoods and enhance the quality of life for residents,” Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development, said in a news release announcing the credits.

