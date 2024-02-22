Heating, water aid offered to eligible residents in Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Wood counties

FREMONT ― Great Lakes Community Action Partnership is offering water utility assistance for residents of Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca and Wood counties.

The program, available through March 31, provides support to income-eligible residents who are facing water shut-offs or disconnections. The program can also help residents establish new water service or pay for service transfers.

The Winter Crisis Program is also available through March 31 to provide utility bill assistance for electric and heating bills for the same four counties. The program can help people avoid a utility shut-off, reconnect a utility or provide bulk fuel supplies such as propane, wood and kerosene for households with less than a 25% bulk fuel supply.

Residents must be at or below 175% of federal poverty guidelines to be eligible for assistance. Applicants must also provide a list of all household members, including Social Security numbers and birthdates; proof of citizenship; proof of income for the previous 30 days or 12 months, and copies of recent utility bills.

Scheduling and details regarding Water Utility Assistance and Winter Crisis Program are available at www.glcap.org/utilityhelp or by calling 567-432-5046.

