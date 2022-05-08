Heatwave and coal shortage spark India's power nightmare

Soutik Biswas - India correspondent
·5 min read
In this photograph taken on April 6, 2022, a girl folds a blanket at her house rooftop near the Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) plant in Dadri.
Three-quarters of the electricity produced in India uses coal

For more than a month, Sandeep Mall's engineering goods factory next to the Indian capital, Delhi, has been facing crippling power cuts, sometimes up to 14 hours a day.

The 50-odd machines in the factory located in a major manufacturing hub in Faridabad make products for aeronautics, automobile, mining and construction industries.

"Every time the power goes off, the machines stop, the semi-finished products get rejected and we have to start all over again," Mr Mall says.

That happens when he fires up diesel-powered generators to keep the factory running. He says it is three times as expensive to run it on diesel than what he pays to the local power transmission authority.

"This erodes my competitiveness, cuts into my profits. It's a complete mess, and is very frustrating," Mr Mall says.

"These are the worst power cuts I have faced in over a decade."

Beginning in April, power cuts and outages have rippled across India, slowing factories, closing schools, and sparking demonstrations. Two in three households said they were facing power outages, according to more than 21,000 people in 322 districts surveyed by LocalCircles, a polling agency. One in three households reported outages of two hours or more each day.

Sandeep Mall
Sandeep Mall's engineering products factory near Delhi has been facing outages up to 14 hours a day

At least nine states, including Haryana, where Mr Mall's factory is located, are suffering from prolonged outages. The main reason why electricity is in such short supply is a shortage of coal.

India is the world's second-largest producer and consumer of coal. The fossil fuel keeps the country's lights on: three-quarters of the electricity produced uses coal. India sits atop the world's third-highest reserves of coal and boasts of the world's largest coal mining company but per person consumption is still modest.

India imports a little under a quarter of its consumption: much of it is coking coal which is used in blast furnaces for making steel and is not available domestically. Yet there are perpetual shortages.

Last October, India teetered on the brink of a power crisis when stocks at more than half of the country's 135 coal-fired plants ran critically low, or below 25% of normal levels. Now coal stocks are said to be critically low in 108 of its 173 power plants. The war in Ukraine means global prices of coal and natural gas have soared, making imports unaffordable.

"This crisis is worse than what it was last year as the demand is actually high. A perfect storm has built up now, and there are many reasons to blame," says Rahul Tongia, a senior fellow with the Centre for Social and Economic Progress (CSEP), a Delhi-based think tank.

A motorist holds an umbrella while driving a scooter along a road on a hot summer day in Amritsar on May 1, 2022
Average temperatures in northern and central India have been the highest in more than 120 years

An earlier-than-expected searing heatwave - average temperatures in April in northern and central India were the highest in more than 120 years - has pushed demand for electricity to record levels. This came on top of an uptick in demand following the reopening of the economy after two years of pandemic lockdowns.

Also, India's railways were again carrying more passenger traffic on shared tracks with freight, leading to fewer wagons hauling coal across the country.

"It is not that India is running out of coal in an absolute sense. We are essentially facing a stockpile problem, and it is not new. We have a system designed around managing scarcity and linkages. It's not designed for efficiency, nor for proper risk allocation," says Mr Tongia.

Demand for electricity is seasonal, and building a stockpile costs more money and is time-consuming, experts say. India has traditionally reinforced supplies by importing coal. "One cannot easily fix under stock-piling over months with over-supply," says Mr Tongia.

The government says it is doing all it can do to ensure supplies. Coal India, the world's largest coal miner, has increased production by 12%, "strengthening India's energy security", according to the federal coal ministry. It also despatched 49.7 million metric tonnes of coal to the power generating companies in April, a 15% rise over the same month last year. The railways have cancelled more than a thousand passenger trains to transport more coal to fuel-starved plants.

Workers break down co
India sits atop the world's third-highest reserves of coal

Coal generates ample revenues for the federal and state governments. But the "dysfunctional" relationship between coal and electricity in India doesn't help matters, according to Daljit Singh, an energy expert at CSEP. India's power plants procure coal "through multiple channels with a bewildering array of pricing regimes", he says.

The price that a plant pays for the same coal at the same location could vary, depending on whether the plant is owned privately or by the government, the date when it was commissioned and the existence of "power purchase agreements" with a large number of electricity distribution companies, many of which are groaning under debt.

"The approach is tilted in favour of power plants owned by the governments," he says.

The railways, which is India's largest employer, over-charges on ferrying coal - the largest commodity it hauls - to keep passenger fares down. This is just one example, says Mr Tongia, "of numerous distortions that create winners and losers in the coal ecosystem, making change much harder than what it would be based solely on the fundamentals".

India has promised to increase renewable-energy capacity to 450 gigawatts by 2030 to help wean itself off the dependence on coal. "But the rise of renewables hasn't been sufficient to end the growth of coal. India's priority should be to clean up its coal instead of wishing it away, says Mr Tongia. Yet, India's coal is high in ash - about 35% or more - which makes it very polluting. Coal emissions, according to Greenpeace, kill more than 100,000 Indians every year.

Back in Faridabad, Mr Mall says he has never seen a single day of uninterrupted power supply ever since his small factory began operations 27 years ago. But the ongoing blackouts has left him completely exhausted.

"This is no way to do business. After the jobs we generate and taxes we pay, this is what we get?"

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Feds Dump Cash Into ‘Hot Gulag’ Immigrant Detention Center

    Jose Cabezas/AFP via Getty ImagesAs a logistical and political dilemma looms on the southern border, the Biden administration is plowing hundreds of millions of dollars into a long-distressed Texas immigrant detention facility—and, in turn, handing over a huge pay day to a contractor with a history of alleged abuses against detainees and staff.Port Isabel Detention Center covers more than 375 acres in the lower Rio Grande Valley, about an hour’s drive north of downtown Matamorros, Mexico. Visito

  • United Airlines Is on the Road to Recovery

    The company is far from 2019 levels given the slow recovery of international travel

  • Mariupol Steel Plant’s ‘Dead Men’ Defenders Call for Rescue Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- If Russia’s President Vladimir Putin hoped to mark Victory Day on Monday by celebrating the capture or surrender of Mariupol’s last Ukrainian defenders, a Zoom appearance by their commanders suggests he’ll have to wait.Most Read from BloombergEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsAbortion-Rights Protest Targets Homes of Kavanaugh, RobertsSaudis Cut Oil Prices from Record Highs Amid China LockdownsUkraine Latest: Mariupol Siege Dwindles to Plant’s ‘Dead Men’Mari

  • 4 Bold Words From Moderna's CEO That Could Be Worth Billions

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) wowed investors when revenue and profit once again soared into the billions. The biotech company has reported earnings in the billions ever since the first quarter of last year -- the first full quarter of its coronavirus vaccine sales. Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel shared some clues during the recent report.

  • Here's What We Like About Standex International's (NYSE:SXI) Upcoming Dividend

    Standex International Corporation ( NYSE:SXI ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 2 days. The ex-dividend date...

  • Zelenskiy, German parliament president discuss arms, Ukraine's EU membership bid

    KYIV/FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The president of the German parliament Baerbel Bas met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv on Sunday to commemorate victims of World War Two, discuss arms and Ukraine's ambition to be considered for European Union (EU) membership. In a video of a meeting with Bas, Zelenskiy said securing the Bundestag's approval of heavy arms deliveries to help Ukraine fend off Russian attacks was one his country's "top priorities."

  • Syrians in desperate need of aid hit hard by Ukraine fallout

    Umm Khaled hardly leaves the tent where she lives in northwest Syria, and she says she doesn’t pay attention to the news. “Prices have been going up, and this has been happening to us since the war in Ukraine started,” said the 40-year-old, who has lived in a tent camp for displaced people in the last rebel-held enclave in Syria for the past six years since fleeing a government offensive. Food prices around the world were already rising, but the war in Ukraine has accelerated the increase since Russia’s invasion began on Feb. 24.

  • Exonerated man in 'Dreams of Ada' case says U.S. Supreme Court shouldn't get involved

    A federal judge in Oklahoma ruled in 2019 that newly discovered evidence provided "solid proof" of Karl Fontenot's probable innocence.

  • Virgin Galactic delays commercial service from Spaceport America until 2023

    The latest setback to the start of regular commercial service from New Mexico's spaceport was attribute to supply chain and labor problems.

  • US Mortgage Rates Spike Again as the Markets Respond to the Fed

    US mortgage rates hit the highest level since 2009, with Fed monetary policy driving US Treasury yields and mortgage rates northwards.

  • Landry: Do Texas lawmakers truly value teachers?

    Drew Landry, in this commentary, wonders why state legislators don't seem to value the state's teachers the way they say they do

  • Two Palestinians killed, Israeli policeman stabbed as violence simmers

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian near the barrier with the West Bank and another was killed after infiltrating a Jewish settlement inside the occupied territory with a knife on Sunday, the Israeli army said, stoking worries a wider conflict may loom. The incidents, along with the stabbing of a policeman in Jerusalem, came hours after Israeli forces caught two Palestinians who were suspected of sneaking into Israel and killing three people in the ultra-Orthodox Jewish town of Elad on Israel's Independence Day last Thursday.

  • 'Moms love flowers': Santa Paula grower sends Mother's Day flowers across country

    A Santa Paula-based flower grower sent out over a million flowers throughout the country in time for Mother's Day.

  • ​​Bitcoin Plummets and Nears Lowest Price This Year. Has It Reached Its Bottom?

    Bitcoin (BTC) continued its downward slide over the weekend, slipping below $35,000 for the third time this year. This morning BTC touched $34,380, and crypto investors are braced for further losses. This isn't so surprising given Bitcoin registered a 10% drop last week -- its largest intraday fall since January.

  • Still mourning her son’s untimely death, a Fresno mother strives to live fully today

    Commentary: Life lessons from a survivor.

  • Suspect shot dead in a Broward liquor store after injuring officer, police say

    A suspect was shot dead and an officer was hospitalized with a head injury after a Saturday afternoon confrontation, Hallandale Beach police said.

  • Britain to increase tariffs on Russian platinum, palladium in new sanctions

    Britain announced on Sunday it will increase tariffs on platinum and palladium imports from Russia and Belarus in a new package of sanctions targeting 1.7 billion pounds ($2.10 billion) of trade, which it said aimed to further weaken Russian President Vladimir Putin's war machine. Import tariffs on a range of products will be raised by 35 percentage points, Britain said, while it will also ban exports of goods such as chemicals, plastics, rubber and machinery to Russia, worth a combined 250 million pounds ($310 million).

  • I moved from the US to Ireland. Here are 11 things I wish I knew before relocating.

    I moved abroad to Ireland three years ago without a solid plan. I've learned a lot of things I wish I'd known, like how much money I needed to save.

  • What Boeing's new HQ may mean for the company's Seattle-area plans

    Boeing's decision to move its headquarters to the Washington, D.C., area was a practical one, say industry watchers, reflecting the parity its defense and space operations have reached with its Seattle-area commercial aerospace programs.

  • Southeast Europe’s Search For Natural Gas Supplies

    With Russia threatening to cut natural gas exports off to any “unfriendly nations”, countries in Southeast Europe are looking to secure new supplies from elsewhere