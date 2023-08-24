As heatwave continues, hospitals warn about heat-related illness; CWLP urges conservation

Health officials in Springfield are warning people about the risks of heat stroke and other heat-related illnesses as a late-summer heat wave reaches its peak.

Nida Feller, an emergency physician at Springfield Memorial Hospital, said that 10 people have come in over the course of the week complaining of a heat-related illness. While none were serious enough to require admission, she does want people to keep an eye out for symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke in themselves or others.

"The main things are: wear loose-fitting clothes when being outside during those peak hours of the day between 12-4 p.m., drink plenty of fluids and if they start feeling light-headed or dizzy, feeling more fatigued or overly hot, know when to take a break and go inside and get some cool air if they can, especially if it's physical activity," Feller said.

The advice from medical professionals becomes all the more important with the hottest day of the week ongoing on Thursday. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, high temperatures in Springfield are forecast to hit 100 degrees with the possibility of heat indices getting up to 114. The forecasted high temperature for Springfield is just one degree off from the record for Aug. 24 set in 1937 and 1946, when temperatures hit 101 degrees.

The heat will not abate Friday, with highs set to reach 97 degrees, but there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.

Tell-tale signs of heat illnesses

Feller said that one key sign of heat illness is if a person has a fever higher than 104 degrees. She also noted that doctors watch for if a patient is confused or in an altered state of mind to determine if the illness is severe.

"Those are the heat stroke-type symptoms that we look out for – high temperatures and confusion," Feller said. "Obviously, the trigger is being out in the heat (too long)."

There are key differences between heat stroke and heat exhaustion, which is milder. Feller said that heat exhaustion has symptoms such as nausea, dizziness, and excessive sweat. Heat stroke can have all or some of those symptoms combined with confusion, vomiting, and a high body temperature.

"With heat exhaustion, you can have a high body temperature, (but) it improves without the necessary interventions heat stroke might need," Feller said. "Heat stroke is the scary, critical one that we worry about.

Power conservation

City Water, Light and Power said Thursday that customers may be asked to voluntarily conserve their electricity output after the regional power grid operator predicted an energy shortage for their coverage area.

The Midcontent Independent System Operator, which includes 15 states like Illinois as well as the Canadian province of Manitoba, issued a Maximum Generation Alert from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. due to the high temperatures and a higher-than-expected load on the energy grid, along with forced generation outages in some areas.

CWLP said that if needed, they would ask customers to reduce their electric output during peak hours in order to avoid outages by issuing a conservation warning.

Even without the formal warning, the utility recommends that people set their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, use floor or ceiling fans instead of central air conditioning, turn off all lights and electronics not in use, postpone major appliance use, and shade west-facing windows during the afternoon.

For larger areas or businesses, CWLP asks that water fountains be turned off or unplugged if they dispense chilled water, reduce lighting for showrooms and exterior signage and to shut down any non-essential pumps, motors, processes or facilities if possible during peak hours.

