Heatwave and return of weddings spark surprise jump in sales at Next - live updates

James Warrington
·7 min read
Next sales online high street retail weddings heatwave inflation consumer spending - Yui Mok/PA Wire
Next sales online high street retail weddings heatwave inflation consumer spending - Yui Mok/PA Wire

Next has posted a surprise jump in sales as it cashed in on the heatwave and renewed demand for formalwear as weddings returned.

The high street retailer said full-price sales were up 5pc in the second quarter – £50m ahead of previous guidance. It had expected sales to be down compared to pre-Covid levels.

Next said the first half of the year was driven by a reversal of pandemic trends, with shoppers flocking back to the high street and online sales returning to normal.

Unusually warm weather and pent-up demand for social events boosted trading, while Next said it had also benefited from large numbers of closures for rival stores over the last three years.

However, the retailer said it did not expect the sales boost to last into the second half of the year, warning that the impact of inflation on consumer spending was likely to worsen.

Next maintained its guidance of 1pc growth for full-price sales in the second half, while it lifted its guidance for full-year profit by £10m to £860m.

08:07 AM

Ofgem warns of 'very challenging winter' as it confirms price cap change

Ofgem has warned of a "very challenging winter" for Britons due to Putin's gas cuts as it confirmed changes to the price cap review process.

While the UK only imports a small amount of gas from Russia, Ofgem said Putin's actions would cause disruptions to last much longer and push prices even higher than before.

It came as Ofgem confirmed it will review the energy price cap every three months instead of twice a year.

The regulator said the move would help to provide stability in energy markets and reduce the risk of further supplier collapses that have sparked havoc and pushed up prices further.

Jonathan Brearley, chief executive of Ofgem, said:

I know this situation is deeply worrying for many people. As a result of Russia’s actions, the volatility in the energy markets we experienced last winter has lasted much longer, with much higher prices than ever before. And that means the cost of supplying electricity and gas to homes has increased considerably.

The trade-offs we need to make on behalf of consumers are extremely difficult and there are simply no easy answers right now. Today’s changes ensure the price cap does its job, making sure customers are only paying the real cost of their energy, but also, that it can adapt to the current volatile market.

08:02 AM

FTSE 100 slips ahead of Bank of England decision

The FTSE 100 has started the day on the back foot ahead of the Bank of England's decision on interest rates.

The blue-chip index slipped 0.1pc to 7,441 points.

07:55 AM

Businesses face 500pc energy bill surge

Businesses are facing energy bill increases of up to 500pc that could put their survival in jeopardy this winter, analysts have warned.

Energy costs for companies are rising even faster than for households and risk pushing businesses "over the edge" unless the Government intervenes, Cornwall Insight said.

Companies usually negotiate fixed-price energy contracts to begin from the beginning of October.

Firms whose two-year contracts are coming to an end face a five-fold increase, while those who took out a contract a year ago are likely to see bills double, according to the analysis seen by The Times.

07:44 AM

Rolls-Royce profits slashed by inflation and Ukraine war

Rolls-Royce inflation engines - JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP
Rolls-Royce inflation engines - JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP

Rolls-Royce has warned pressures from rising inflation, the Ukraine war and supply chain troubles will continue throughout next year, but said profitability should improve over the final months of 2022.

The engine maker saw underlying operating profits more than halve to £125m for the first six months of the year, down from £307m a year ago.

It said operating margins had been squeezed in the first half, while it said the "external environment remains challenging, with the war in Ukraine, inflationary pressures, and supply chain constraints all impacting our business".

It added: "We expect these issues will persist into 2023 and have been managing our business to address and minimise the impact."

However, Rolls-Royce said margins were set to improve in the second half of the year with a boost from recovery in the travel sector and higher demand for long-haul flights.

07:39 AM

Glencore hands $4.5bn to investors as profits double to record high

Glencore coal profits - Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images
Glencore coal profits - Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Glencore will hand out an additional $4.45bn (£3.7bn) to shareholders in dividends and share buybacks as profits more than doubled to a record high thanks to surging coal prices.

The world's largest coal exporter reported core profit of $18.9bn in the first half, with coal earnings of $9.5bn exceeding the entire company’s profit a year earlier.

Prices for coal have surged this year as the global energy crisis boosts demand for fossil fuels, while Glencore's trading division has also benefited from volatility across commodities markets in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Glencore said it would top up its dividend by $1.45bn and buy back a further $3bn in its own stock.

07:31 AM

Next gets surprise heatwave boost

Good morning.

There's an upbeat update from Next this morning, which revealed a surprise spike in sales in its latest quarter.

Full-price sales rose 5pc in the second quarter, jumping £50m ahead of guidance. That came despite fears trading would slump below pre-Covid levels.

Next pinned the positive performance on the heatwave, as well as higher demand for formalwear as social events such as weddings returned.

As a result, the retailer raised its guidance for full-year profit by £10m to £860m.

But it wasn't all rosy. Next said it didn't expect the trading boost to last, warning that the impact of inflation on consumer spending would worsen in the second half of the year.

5 things to start your day

1) Walls close in on Zuckerberg as executives desert Meta  Deep turmoil inside social media giant and brain drain at the top leave founder looking increasingly isolated

2) Rural households clamouring for onshore wind turbines, says Octopus boss  Energy supplier says it is ‘pushing at an open door’ with plans to boost output

3) Taiwan crisis to wreak havoc at ports and disrupt one of world’s busiest shipping lanes  China's live-fire military drills spark fears of delays and collisions

4) UN chief attacks 'immoral' oil companies and claims they are punishing the poor  António Guterres calls for action against energy businesses across the world

5) Wildfire fears prompt Marks & Spencer to stop selling disposable barbecues  London Fire Brigade urges other retailers to follow suit

What happened overnight

Asian stocks rose this morning, taking cues from a strong rally on Wall Street after robust economic data and upbeat corporate guidance boosted investor appetite.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.6pc, while Chinese blue chips also added 0.6pc and Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1.2pc, with an index of its tech stocks surging 2.3pc.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares gained 0.7pc.

Coming up today

  • Corporate: Pantheon International (full-year results); Centamin, ConvaTec Group, Evraz, Glencore, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Informa, Meggitt, Mondi, Morgan Sindall, Next, Rolls-Royce, Serco, Spirent Communications, Tritax Big Box (interims)

  • Economics: Bank of England interest rate decision (UK), construction PMI (UK), jobless claims (US)

Recommended Stories

  • Future Classics And Forgotten Novelties: Billboard Introduces The Hot 100

    Listen to some of the well-known and more obscure entries on Billboard's first-ever Hot 100, for the week of August 4, 1958.

  • ‘Blam’: Brothers Johnson Strike Platinum With Quincy Jones, Again

    Once again, the siblings’ ongoing collaboration with producer Quincy Jones proved unbeatable.

  • UPDATE: LL Flooring stock slides 9% as earnings miss estimates as inflation and higher interest rates crimp consumer spending

    LL Flooring Inc. , the wood flooring company formerly called Lumber Liquidators, posted weaker-than-expected second-quarter earnings on Wednesday and sales that fell short of estimates, as inflation and higher interest rates crimped consumer spending. The company had net income of $2.7 million, or 9 cents a share, for the quarter, down from $11.9 million, or 41 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 13 cents, below the 23 cent FactSet consensus. Sales fell

  • Rights group says Sri Lanka harassed, intimidated protesters

    An international human rights group says Sri Lanka's government is using emergency laws to harass and arbitrarily detain protesters who are seeking political reform and accountability amid the island country's economic crisis. New York-based Human Rights Watch said in a statement Wednesday that Sri Lanka's military sought to curtail protests through intimidation, surveillance, and arbitrary arrests of demonstrators, activists, lawyers and journalists since President Ranil Wickremesinghe took office last month.

  • Dana Shares Slide On Q2 Bottom-Line Miss, FY22 EPS Outlook Cut

    Dana Inc (NYSE: DAN) reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 17.3% year-on-year to $2.59 billion, beating the consensus of $2.45 billion. Light vehicle revenue rose 15.5% Y/Y, Commercial vehicles increased 31%, Off-Highway climbed 15%, and Power Technologies sales rose 9.3%. Adjusted EBITDA was $162 million versus $233 million last year. Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 3.2% Y/Y to $130 million. Adjusted EPS of $0.08 missed the analyst consensus of $0.26. Dana held $340 mil

  • Qorvo (QRVO) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Qorvo (QRVO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 6.13% and 0.79%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Closing arguments in Brittney Griner's drug case in Russia

    Closing arguments in Brittney Griner's cannabis possession case in Russia are set for Thursday, nearly six months after the American basketball star was arrested at a Moscow airport in a case that has reached the highest levels of U.S.-Russia diplomacy. Griner faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. Although a conviction appears almost certain, given that Russian courts rarely acquit defendants and Griner has acknowledged that there were vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage, judges have considerable latitude on sentencing.

  • Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for a recession. If you want to explore similar stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending for a recession, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jim Cramer’s 3 Possible Scenarios For a Recession Last […]

  • “If It Goes Lower, Buy Some More”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years. If you want to read about some more semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years, go directly to 5 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years. Lawmakers in the United States recently passed the CHIPS Act, a legislation aimed at providing massive […]

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now, Despite a Drag From Rivian

    In 2019, global e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) placed an order to purchase 100,000 electric utility vehicles from Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) to help fulfill its goal to have an entirely green energy-powered delivery fleet by 2030. Along with the order, Amazon accumulated a stake in the electric vehicle maker. Fresh off its recent 20-for-1 stock split, Amazon posted its second-quarter 2022 financial results on July 28.

  • The Most Important Retirement Chart You'll Ever See

    There are plenty of important charts for investors, but there's one very powerful one that demonstrates the most principles for retirement planning. If you interpret this chart correctly, then you'll understand the foundation of portfolio allocation theory. You'll be in great shape if you combine that knowledge with some discipline to build an investment strategy.

  • AMD follows Intel in warning that the PC market is falling apart

    The red-hot PC market is rapidly slowing after surging during the COVID-19 pandemic, and powerhouse chip players AMD and Intel are feeling the financial pain.

  • Seeking at Least 13% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’ve seen two conflicting trends in the markets this year – a sharp drop, into bear territory, in the first five months, and a strong rally since the beginning of June. Both trends have been overlaid on increased volatility, creating a confusing market environment even when the buying kicked back in. Along with the unpredictable stock market, we’ve had to deal with inflation at 40-year high levels and fast-rising interest rates as the Federal Reserve tries to put the brakes on prices. The resul

  • ‘The midterms could be a positive catalyst for stocks in Q4′ says RBC. Here are 2 stock picks with at least 70% upside

    Covering the stock scene for RBC Capital, US equity strategy head Lori Calvasina has pinpointed the upcoming US midterm elections as a major positive catalyst for stocks heading into the year’s end. That may sound counter intuitive – American politics being anything but positive these days – but Calvasina lays out a strong case for a market rally in Q4. "The midterms are a potential positive catalyst later this year. Not only do stocks tend to rally in the 4th quarter of midterm election years,

  • Moderna aiming to deliver updated Covid-19 vaccine boosters next month

    Moderna Inc. said Wednesday morning that it will have new, updated booster shots for its Covid-19 vaccine ready for delivery in September. Earlier this year, Moderna decided to pursue the development of bivalent vaccines, with each shot comprising 50% the original formula and 50% a new formula. The focus of Moderna's booster efforts over the last eight months has largely been BA.1, the original subvariant of the omicron strain.

  • Tesla’s Stock-Split Proposal Tops a Packed Annual Meeting Agenda

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanTesla hosts its annual meeting — nay, Cyber Roundup — on Thursday from its new plant in Austin, Texas, where the biggest item on the agenda is a likely shoo-in proposal clearing the way for a 3-for-1 stock split.Elon Musk is of course famously not one for formality, so there’s bound t

  • Want to Beat the Dow Jones? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock

    This stock is beating the Dow over the past 10 years and can continue outperforming for the next decade and beyond.

  • 3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    The growth-centric Nasdaq 100 is home to three widely owned stocks that are cheaper than they've ever been.

  • The Surprising Secret About Who Buys Walmart and Other Private Label Items

    Launched by the same retailer under a separate brand, the private label product has a lot going for it -- they let their creators reap all of the profits (instead of sharing them with the manufacturer) while, on the customer side, they can become as beloved as everything-but-the-bagel seasoning. A recent survey by data company Numerator found that the five most popular private label brands are Great Value (72.7% of survey respondents bought it), Equate (51%), Marketside (44.2%), Freshness Guaranteed (40%) and Dollar Tree (32.5%). With the exception of Dollar Tree, four out of the five brands above are produced by Walmart .

  • This Warren Buffett-esque fund must be bought given its huge and unwarranted discount

    Our search for profitable ways to invest in American assets takes a doubly unusual turn today: the shares we have in mind not only trade in London but are those of an investment trust.