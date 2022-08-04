Heatwave and return of weddings spark surprise jump in sales at Next - live updates

Next sales online high street retail weddings heatwave inflation consumer spending - Yui Mok/PA Wire

Next has posted a surprise jump in sales as it cashed in on the heatwave and renewed demand for formalwear as weddings returned.

The high street retailer said full-price sales were up 5pc in the second quarter – £50m ahead of previous guidance. It had expected sales to be down compared to pre-Covid levels.

Next said the first half of the year was driven by a reversal of pandemic trends, with shoppers flocking back to the high street and online sales returning to normal.

Unusually warm weather and pent-up demand for social events boosted trading, while Next said it had also benefited from large numbers of closures for rival stores over the last three years.

However, the retailer said it did not expect the sales boost to last into the second half of the year, warning that the impact of inflation on consumer spending was likely to worsen.

Next maintained its guidance of 1pc growth for full-price sales in the second half, while it lifted its guidance for full-year profit by £10m to £860m.

Ofgem warns of 'very challenging winter' as it confirms price cap change

Ofgem has warned of a "very challenging winter" for Britons due to Putin's gas cuts as it confirmed changes to the price cap review process.

While the UK only imports a small amount of gas from Russia, Ofgem said Putin's actions would cause disruptions to last much longer and push prices even higher than before.

It came as Ofgem confirmed it will review the energy price cap every three months instead of twice a year.

The regulator said the move would help to provide stability in energy markets and reduce the risk of further supplier collapses that have sparked havoc and pushed up prices further.

Jonathan Brearley, chief executive of Ofgem, said:

I know this situation is deeply worrying for many people. As a result of Russia’s actions, the volatility in the energy markets we experienced last winter has lasted much longer, with much higher prices than ever before. And that means the cost of supplying electricity and gas to homes has increased considerably. The trade-offs we need to make on behalf of consumers are extremely difficult and there are simply no easy answers right now. Today’s changes ensure the price cap does its job, making sure customers are only paying the real cost of their energy, but also, that it can adapt to the current volatile market.

FTSE 100 slips ahead of Bank of England decision

The FTSE 100 has started the day on the back foot ahead of the Bank of England's decision on interest rates.

The blue-chip index slipped 0.1pc to 7,441 points.

Businesses face 500pc energy bill surge

Businesses are facing energy bill increases of up to 500pc that could put their survival in jeopardy this winter, analysts have warned.

Energy costs for companies are rising even faster than for households and risk pushing businesses "over the edge" unless the Government intervenes, Cornwall Insight said.

Companies usually negotiate fixed-price energy contracts to begin from the beginning of October.

Firms whose two-year contracts are coming to an end face a five-fold increase, while those who took out a contract a year ago are likely to see bills double, according to the analysis seen by The Times.

Rolls-Royce profits slashed by inflation and Ukraine war

Rolls-Royce inflation engines - JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP

Rolls-Royce has warned pressures from rising inflation, the Ukraine war and supply chain troubles will continue throughout next year, but said profitability should improve over the final months of 2022.

The engine maker saw underlying operating profits more than halve to £125m for the first six months of the year, down from £307m a year ago.

It said operating margins had been squeezed in the first half, while it said the "external environment remains challenging, with the war in Ukraine, inflationary pressures, and supply chain constraints all impacting our business".

It added: "We expect these issues will persist into 2023 and have been managing our business to address and minimise the impact."

However, Rolls-Royce said margins were set to improve in the second half of the year with a boost from recovery in the travel sector and higher demand for long-haul flights.

Glencore hands $4.5bn to investors as profits double to record high

Glencore coal profits - Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Glencore will hand out an additional $4.45bn (£3.7bn) to shareholders in dividends and share buybacks as profits more than doubled to a record high thanks to surging coal prices.

The world's largest coal exporter reported core profit of $18.9bn in the first half, with coal earnings of $9.5bn exceeding the entire company’s profit a year earlier.

Prices for coal have surged this year as the global energy crisis boosts demand for fossil fuels, while Glencore's trading division has also benefited from volatility across commodities markets in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Glencore said it would top up its dividend by $1.45bn and buy back a further $3bn in its own stock.

Next gets surprise heatwave boost

Good morning.

There's an upbeat update from Next this morning, which revealed a surprise spike in sales in its latest quarter.

Full-price sales rose 5pc in the second quarter, jumping £50m ahead of guidance. That came despite fears trading would slump below pre-Covid levels.

Next pinned the positive performance on the heatwave, as well as higher demand for formalwear as social events such as weddings returned.

As a result, the retailer raised its guidance for full-year profit by £10m to £860m.

But it wasn't all rosy. Next said it didn't expect the trading boost to last, warning that the impact of inflation on consumer spending would worsen in the second half of the year.

What happened overnight

Asian stocks rose this morning, taking cues from a strong rally on Wall Street after robust economic data and upbeat corporate guidance boosted investor appetite.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.6pc, while Chinese blue chips also added 0.6pc and Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1.2pc, with an index of its tech stocks surging 2.3pc.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares gained 0.7pc.

