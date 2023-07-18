Heatwave scorches Europe, in pictures

A heatwave is continuing across parts of Europe, with temperatures on the Italian island of Sardinia expected to reach a high of 46C (114.8F) on Tuesday.

There have been wildfires on the Spanish island of La Palma and mainland Greece.

The World Meteorological Society says extreme weather patterns highlight the need for greater climate action.

A woman pours water on a man near the Colosseum in Rome, Italy

In Rome, tourists and residents cooled off in front of the famous Roman Colosseum (above) and at public fountains (below).

People cool off at the Piazza del Popolo in Rome

People cool off at the Piazza del Popolo in Rome

A person cools off at the Piazza del Popolo in Rome, Italy, on 18 July 2023

Bologna, also in Italy, saw similar scenes - including one man cycling through the city with an electric floor fan.

A man carries an electric fan with a bike in Bologna, Italy

A woman puts a wet scarf on a man to protect him from the sun in Bologna, Italy

People queue in the heat in Bologna, Italy, on 18 July 2023

People queue to refill their water bottles at the Fountain of Neptune in Bologna, Italy, on 18 July 2023

A beachgoer took shelter whilst on the edge of Ada lake in Belgrade, Serbia.

A woman rests under a parasol at the Ada lake in Belgrade, Serbia

Authorities battled wildfires in the area of Magoula, west of Athens, Greece.

Water tanks for firefighting helicopters are pictured after wildfires broke out in the area of Magoula, southwest of Athens, Greece

A military Chinook helicopter flies over the area of Magoula, near Athens, Greece

Forest fires also burned in La Palma, Spain.

A person looks on as a forest fire burns in Tijarafe on the island of La Palma, Spain

All photos subject to copyright.