'Heaven' image has circulated for years, and it's not from NASA | Fact check

The claim: Image is 'just leaked' photo of heaven taken by NASA

A Feb. 6 Instagram video (direct link, archive link) shows a person talking about a purported NASA discovery.

"People were shocked after video footage and images were just leaked of NASA finding heaven," she says.

The video shows an image of what appears to be a blurry city set against a backdrop of stars. At one point when the image is being shown, text above it reads: "IMAGE CAUGHT BY NASA IN THE 90s & HIDDEN FROM THE PUBLIC."

The video garnered more than 2,000 likes in two days.

More from the Fact-Check Team: How we pick and research claims | Email newsletter | Facebook page

Our rating: False

The image has been circulating online for years. It is not a NASA image, according to an agency spokesperson.

Image published online years ago

The image was not captured by NASA, Claire Andreoli, a NASA spokesperson, told USA TODAY. She said the image is "artwork."

While the video claims the image was "just leaked," it has circulated online since at least 2009, when it was published by Weekly World News, a tabloid that famously invented the pop-culture icon Bat Boy.

Fact check: Photo shows underwater NASA training center, not International Space Station

USA TODAY reached out to the Instagram user who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Our fact-check sources:

Claire Andreoli, Feb. 8, Email exchange with USA TODAY

Weekly World News, Sept. 10, 2009, New Hubble Images

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or e-newspaper here.

USA TODAY is a verified signatory of the International Fact-Checking Network, which requires a demonstrated commitment to nonpartisanship, fairness and transparency. Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Meta.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: False claim image is 'just leaked' NASA photo of heaven | Fact check