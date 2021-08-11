Heaven can wait, maybe, but not a phone call for the pope

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Maybe heaven can wait, but a phone call for the pope could not.

In a decidedly unusual break from protocol, Pope Francis took a cellphone from an aide while standing at center stage in a Vatican auditorium for his weekly Wednesday audience with the public. Francis, who had blessed the attendees near the event's end, chatted animatedly for a couple of minutes with whomever was on the other end.

The pope gestured with his free hand as if the caller could see him - a common impulse for many people when talking on the phone - while he held the device to his left ear with his other hand. Francis seemed to be explaining something and did most of the talking.

He twice moved his right hand as if he were signing something.

The Vatican declined to comment about the nature of the very public call.

After blessing the members of his audience, the pope typically wades into the crowd to greet many of them affectionately. But in another departure from the routine, Francis on Wednesday abruptly changed direction while chatting with another aide as he was about to descend the stage steps. Instead of greeting the faithful, he headed toward a closed exit door on the stage.

First the aide, then the pope, gestured to the participants that they should wait. The aide opened the door, and the pope walked briskly off the stage. After a few minutes, Francis returned and went down the marble steps to the audience section to mingle with people who wanted to shake his hand or take selfies with him.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 2 charged, 1 with murder, in fatal shooting of CPD officer

    Chicago continues to mourn 29-year-old Officer Ella French while her partner remains hospitalized.

  • Pope greatly pained by murder of French priest

    Father Olivier Maire, 60, head of the Montfortain Missionary Order at Saint-Laurent-sur-Sevre, was found dead in a room of the abbey."It was with great pain that I learned of the murder ...", Francis told French tourists and pilgrims at his weekly general audience.He expressed his condolences to the members of the order, to the priest's family and to all French Catholics.

  • Does respect for human life mean vaccine mandates? Among religious groups, there is wide disagreement.

    Last week, the D.C. Jewish Community Center became the region's biggest Jewish organization to announce a vaccine mandate for the hundreds of people who come indoors for preschool and various adult programming each week. The mandate, which kicks in Sept. 1, seemed like the obvious Jewish thing to do as the delta variant became more threatening, said chief executive Dava Schub. "If the benefits outweigh the risks, it's the Jewish mandate to follow what will lead to the best outcomes," she said. "

  • Google staff working from home could see pay cut

    Switching to work from home permanently? Think twice if you work at Google. According to a company pay calculator seen by Reuters, Google's remote employees, especially those who once commuted from long distances, could experience pay cuts without changing their address.For example, an employee who works from home full-time inStamford, Connecticut - an hour away from Google’s office in New York City - would be paid 15% less if the employee worked at home. By contrast, a colleague from the same office livingin New York Citywould see no pay cut even if the employee, too, worked from home. Screenshots of Google's internal salary calculator showed 5% and 10% differences in the Seattle, Boston and San Francisco areas. A Google spokesman didn’t specifically address the issue in Stamford but said the company won’t change an employee’s salary based on the worker going from office work to fully remote in the city where the office is located Google said pay will differ from city to city, state to state. Similar experiments are happening across Silicon Valley. Facebook and Twitter have cut pay for remote employees who move to less expensive areas. By contrast, smaller companies like Reddit and Zillow now pay employees the same no matter where they are based, citing advantages in hiring and retention.

  • Soccer-Real president Perez denies he influenced Messi's departure

    Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has denied that he had any influence on Barcelona's decision to allow Lionel Messi to leave the club. Messi had been set to stay at Barca after agreeing a 50% reduction in salary, only for a dramatic U-turn to occur last Thursday, resulting in the Argentine forward joining French side Paris St Germain on a free transfer on Tuesday. Barcelona president Joan Laporta blamed the decision on La Liga's stringent Financial Fair Play (FFP) controls.

  • China auto sales tumble for a third straight month in July

    China's vehicle sales slid in July for a third consecutive month, hit hard by flooding in some areas of the country, COVID-19 outbreaks in other areas and the global shortage of semiconductors. The world's biggest auto market saw sales drop 11.9% from the same month a year earlier to 1.86 million vehicles, according to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM). For the first seven months of the year, China's vehicle sales have jumped 19% as the market recovered from pandemic lows.

  • Of Course Chopova Lowena’s Designer Made Her Own Wedding Dress

    Laura Lowena-Irons, one half of the brand Chopova Lowena, designed and made her own wedding dress with her co-designer Emma Chopova for an intimate ceremony in Somerset, England. Here's how the bride made it happen—through COVID, Brexit, and more unexpected delays.

  • Pay cut: Google employees who work from home could lose money

    Google employees based in the same office before the pandemic could see different changes in pay if they switch to working from home permanently, with long commuters hit harder, according to a company pay calculator seen by Reuters. Alphabet Inc's Google stands out in offering employees a calculator that allows them to see the effects of a move. "Our compensation packages have always been determined by location, and we always pay at the top of the local market based on where an employee works from," a Google spokesperson said, adding that pay will differ from city to city and state to state.

  • 3 Ways to Tell If a Pineapple Is Ripe (and Sweet) Before You Buy It

    These are the three easiest ways to know a pineapple is ripe, sweet, and ready to eat, according to a pineapple farmer.

  • Pastor accused of sex assault talks of 2nd victim in jail call with wife, Texas cops say

    “I’m a dead man,” the pastor told his wife in a phone call from jail, police say.

  • A cult following for Cameron Herrin has grown on TikTok since he was sentenced to 24 years in prison for the deaths of a mother and daughter

    Cameron Herrin, 21, was recently sentenced to 24 years in prison for hitting a mother and her daughter with his car.

  • In Dubai, Filipina pulls no punches in jokes on Mideast life

    Peering out into the darkened audience of a Dubai bar, comedian Imah Dumagay leaned into the microphone and addressed the mistaken perception that many people have across the Middle East when they see a Filipina at a nightclub. “I am from the Philippines but I am not taking any orders tonight,” she said, drawing chuckles as her countrymen served beers and bar food at this rooftop bar in sight of Dubai's sail-shaped Burj Al-Arab luxury hotel.

  • This Texas restaurant's cheeky sign has a message for anti-maskers

    The sign shares comebacks for anyone who calls staff "sheep" or "anti-American."

  • Street Takeover Leads To Fatal Police Shooting

    It was only a matter of time before something like this happened…

  • Republican Attempt To Smear Biden Over Mayonnaise Gets Creamed On Twitter

    How much mayo can one restaurant use in a week anyway?

  • Hit and Run Driver Ran Over Two Women for Not Wearing Full Hijab

    Morteza Nikoubazl via ReutersTwo women are in critical condition after an angry driver targeted them on a busy street in northwestern Iran because they were not wearing full hijab head coverings, according to Iran’s Labor News Agency Ilna.The vehicular assailant reportedly first yelled at the women that they were being “un-Islamic” because he did not think they were sufficiently well-covered. All females over the age of 9 are required to cover their heads and curves after Iran’s 1979 Islamic Rev

  • A Russian model claims Wall Street billionaire Leon Black flew her to Palm Beach to 'satisfy the sex needs' of Jeffrey Epstein

    In a court filing, Guzel Ganieva also said Leon Black called Epstein his "best friend." Black's lawyer said the claims were "transparently false."

  • Ohio Court Sentences Black Woman to 18 Months in Prison the Day After Giving White Woman Probation for Same Crime

    While the above headline may seem incendiary, it is important not to draw false equivalencies because all criminal cases are not equal. For example, in this specific story, two women—one Black, one white—were convicted of the exact same crime. However, the two cases are not the same. One is worse than the other.

  • Criminal Justice Prof Set Blazes Across NorCal as Dixie Fire Raged: Cops

    Sonoma State University/GettyA criminal justice professor allegedly went on an arson spree in Northern California along the edges of the gargantuan Dixie Fire in late July.Gary Maynard, age 47, set a series of fires in Lassen National Forest and Shasta Trinity National Forest, an area in rural Northern California near where the Dixie Fire, the second-largest in state history, still burns, federal prosecutors allege. California Forestry Department agents arrested him Saturday. He is charged with

  • Israel's Olympic hero can't get married, but that may soon change

    Israel's Olympic hero can't get married, but that may soon change