Heavier rainfall across the Cajon Pass causing dangerous driving conditions
Rick Montanez reports from the Cajon Pass, where it's raining and the roads are slick.
Rick Montanez reports from the Cajon Pass, where it's raining and the roads are slick.
This top-selling invention has shoppers raving about its clutter-clearing virtues.
A cooling pillow for 75% off, a filtered water bottle for $14: Scoop 'em up while you can.
Hip-hop is an industry with an economic impact of $16 billion and has launched Black-owned businesses in music, film, fashion, and advertising for creatives that curated the culture.
Spain overcame decades of federation neglect and recent turmoil to win the 2023 Women's World Cup. And most of its youth World Cup winners haven't even reached the senior team yet.
'Goodbye, sore arms,' wrote one of nearly 60,000 five-star reviewers. Save 60% on these game-changers.
Brave that steamy heat with this moisture-wicking wonder that'll keep you dry and comfy.
Save over 60% on amazing hidden deals, from cleaning gizmos to storage solutions.
Get ready for the lushest lashes of your life. Best $5 I've ever spent!
You never knew you needed these — but you absolutely do.
Spain, which entered 2023 having only won one Women's World Cup game in its history, beat England in Sunday's final.
Disney's size was once its strength. Now it's under scrutiny.
The 2023 Women's World Cup ends Sunday. Follow the final match right here with Yahoo Sports.
Aljamain Sterling's nine-fight winning streak and his run as UFC bantamweight champion came to a sudden end Saturday when Sean O'Malley knocked him out in the second round with a crushing counter right hand and some ground-and-pound.
The Patriots rookie has feeling in his extremities, but will undergo further testing.
The four-time All-American is expected to make a full recovery.
Carson Beck is in his fourth season at Georgia and was Stetson Bennett's backup last season.
NASCAR Cup Series drivers at this weekend’s race at Watkins Glen are likely anticipating the event with wildly varying levels of enthusiasm.
Here's how to watch this weekend's PPV fight, UFC 292: Sterling vs. O'Malley.
Prior to Saturday, Coco Gauff had never taken a set off Iga Swiatek.
With five pairs of readers, you can stash a set of specs anywhere you need them.