Heaviest rainfall expected in San Diego County during these hours

SAN DIEGO — Widespread rain is showering the region with the heaviest bouts expected in an upcoming timeframe.

The moisture is coming from two different storm systems moving across Southern California, with the second band anticipated to arrive Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

As for Sunday, weather officials forecast light showers in the morning hours with moderate rain expected to fall between noon and midnight.

The heaviest rainfall is expected Monday with the NWS precipitation timing and intensity chart showing midnight Monday through midnight Tuesday as peak hours for San Diego County.

(National Weather Service)

Curious about how much rain the region has received so far? Here’s a look at some two-day precipitation totals across the county as of 8 a.m. Sunday, according to NWS data:

North County

Location Precipitation level (inches) Fallbrook 1.34 inches San Onofre 1.06 inches Carlsbad 0.82 inches Oceanside 0.76 inches Encinitas 0.71 inches Vista 0.65 inches San Marcos 0.52 inches Ramona 0.41 inches Escondido 0.45 inches

East County

Location Precipitation level (inches) Descanso 0.67 inches Campo 0.65 inches Pine Valley 0.57 inches Mt. Laguna 0.54 inches Alpine 0.45 inches La Mesa 0.44 inches Santee 0.35 inches

South Bay

Location Precipitation level (inches) National City 0.47 inches Chula Vista 0.42 inches

San Diego

Location Precipitation level (inches) Point Loma 0.52 inches Fashion Valley 0.44 inches Montgomery Field 0.43 inches San Diego International Airport 0.41 inches Kearny Mesa 0.39 inches Rancho Bernardo 0.30 inches

Don’t see your area? More precipitation levels can be found on the NWS website.

Looking ahead, NWS expects showers to taper off from north to south on Tuesday. Midweek to Friday is expected to be dry with gradual warming.

It’s safe to say you’ll need your rain jackets to start the week, San Diegans. Stay safe out there.

