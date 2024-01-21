Heaviest rainfall expected in San Diego County during these hours
SAN DIEGO — Widespread rain is showering the region with the heaviest bouts expected in an upcoming timeframe.
The moisture is coming from two different storm systems moving across Southern California, with the second band anticipated to arrive Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
As for Sunday, weather officials forecast light showers in the morning hours with moderate rain expected to fall between noon and midnight.
The heaviest rainfall is expected Monday with the NWS precipitation timing and intensity chart showing midnight Monday through midnight Tuesday as peak hours for San Diego County.
Curious about how much rain the region has received so far? Here’s a look at some two-day precipitation totals across the county as of 8 a.m. Sunday, according to NWS data:
North County
Location
Precipitation level (inches)
Fallbrook
1.34 inches
San Onofre
1.06 inches
Carlsbad
0.82 inches
Oceanside
0.76 inches
Encinitas
0.71 inches
Vista
0.65 inches
San Marcos
0.52 inches
Ramona
0.41 inches
Escondido
0.45 inches
East County
Location
Precipitation level (inches)
Descanso
0.67 inches
Campo
0.65 inches
Pine Valley
0.57 inches
Mt. Laguna
0.54 inches
Alpine
0.45 inches
La Mesa
0.44 inches
Santee
0.35 inches
South Bay
Location
Precipitation level (inches)
National City
0.47 inches
Chula Vista
0.42 inches
San Diego
Location
Precipitation level (inches)
Point Loma
0.52 inches
Fashion Valley
0.44 inches
Montgomery Field
0.43 inches
San Diego International Airport
0.41 inches
Kearny Mesa
0.39 inches
Rancho Bernardo
0.30 inches
Don’t see your area? More precipitation levels can be found on the NWS website.
Looking ahead, NWS expects showers to taper off from north to south on Tuesday. Midweek to Friday is expected to be dry with gradual warming.
It’s safe to say you’ll need your rain jackets to start the week, San Diegans. Stay safe out there.
