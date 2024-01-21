Heaviest rainfall expected in San Diego County during these hours

Amber Coakley
·2 min read
Heaviest rainfall expected in San Diego County during these hours

SAN DIEGO — Widespread rain is showering the region with the heaviest bouts expected in an upcoming timeframe.

The moisture is coming from two different storm systems moving across Southern California, with the second band anticipated to arrive Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

As for Sunday, weather officials forecast light showers in the morning hours with moderate rain expected to fall between noon and midnight.

High surf, coastal flood advisories issued for San Diego County

The heaviest rainfall is expected Monday with the NWS precipitation timing and intensity chart showing midnight Monday through midnight Tuesday as peak hours for San Diego County.

(National Weather Service)
(National Weather Service)

Curious about how much rain the region has received so far? Here’s a look at some two-day precipitation totals across the county as of 8 a.m. Sunday, according to NWS data:

3.1 magnitude earthquake rattles San Diego County area

North County

Location

Precipitation level (inches)

Fallbrook

1.34 inches

San Onofre

1.06 inches

Carlsbad

0.82 inches

Oceanside

0.76 inches

Encinitas

0.71 inches

Vista

0.65 inches

San Marcos

0.52 inches

Ramona

0.41 inches

Escondido

0.45 inches

East County

Location

Precipitation level (inches)

Descanso

0.67 inches

Campo

0.65 inches

Pine Valley

0.57 inches

Mt. Laguna

0.54 inches

Alpine

0.45 inches

La Mesa

0.44 inches

Santee

0.35 inches

Power outage leaves thousands without lights in North County

South Bay

Location

Precipitation level (inches)

National City

0.47 inches

Chula Vista

0.42 inches

San Diego

Location

Precipitation level (inches)

Point Loma

0.52 inches

Fashion Valley

0.44 inches

Montgomery Field

0.43 inches

San Diego International Airport

0.41 inches

Kearny Mesa

0.39 inches

Rancho Bernardo

0.30 inches

Don’t see your area? More precipitation levels can be found on the NWS website.

Looking ahead, NWS expects showers to taper off from north to south on Tuesday. Midweek to Friday is expected to be dry with gradual warming.

It’s safe to say you’ll need your rain jackets to start the week, San Diegans. Stay safe out there.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Recommended Stories