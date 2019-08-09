A Heavily Armed Man Was Arrested After Causing 'Panic' at a Missouri Walmart: Police

Just days after a gunman killed 22 people at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, police responded to a call about an armed man at a Walmart in Springfield, Missouri, on Thursday afternoon.

The Springfield Police Department confirmed on social media that an “armed individual was confronted” and arrested at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on W. Republic Road. No shots were fired and no injuries were reported, although an officer said the armed man’s actions caused “panic.”

The armed man “walked in heavily armed with body armor on, and military fatigues, and caused a great amount of panic inside the store. He certainly had the capability and the potential to harm people,” Springfield Police Lt. Mike Lucas told KY3.com on camera.

The incident discussed above is at Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 3150 W. Republic Rd. An armed individual was confronted at that location and arrested. The investigation is ongoing — Springfield PD (@SGFPolice) August 8, 2019

Springfield Police described the suspect as “an armed white male in his twenties,” and credited an armed off-duty fireman for detaining the man until officers arrived.

Multiple news outlets also reported that the man had loaded weapons and approximately 100 rounds of ammunition, and that he walked into the Walmart Neighborhood Market, pushed a cart around the store and recorded his actions on a cell phone.

“His intent was not to cause peace or comfort to anybody that was in the business. In fact, he’s lucky to be alive still to be honest,” Lucas also said, according to multiple local news outlets.

Springfield Police Department did not immediately return a request for comment, but a Walmart spokesperson confirmed to TIME that nobody was injured in the incident, and that they would release video footage to authorities if requested.