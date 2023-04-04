Heavily armed man arrested on North Carolina campus

A 27-year-old man accused of behaving aggressively at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro was apprehended by police, who claim he was chasing unarmed guards on campus grounds.

When Brandon James Bentley was taken into custody last week, authorities said they discovered a pair of shotguns, two handguns, a rifle and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition in his possession, WXII-TV reported Monday.

According to local station WSPA, the suspect also had a chicken foot and “holy water.”

A crossbow, hatchets, a machete, knives, brass knuckles, a blow dart shooter and pepper spray were allegedly discovered in his vehicle, too.

The university said Bentley, who is not a student at the school, was apprehended around 4 a.m. on March 26. He was earlier observed driving erratically. Police said the suspect’s license had previously been revoked. It’s unclear why Bentley possessed the arsenal or why he was on the campus of the nation’s largest historically Black university. His bond was reportedly set at $100,000.

North Carolina A&T was established in 1891. It was the site of a 1960 sit-in where four freshman students went to a Woolworth’s eatery and insisted on being served at the segregated restaurant’s counter. “The Greensboro Four” are recognized as significant figures in the civil rights movement.