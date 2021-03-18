Heavily armed Texas man arrested near vice presidential residence, D.C. police say

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Peter Weber
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Secret Service detained a man outside the official vice presidential residence at the U.S. Naval Observatory on Wednesday and District of Columbia police arrested him on a weapons charge, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police said. The Secret Service had been alerted by an intelligence bulletin from Texas. Vice President Kamala Harris has not yet moved into the residence due to ongoing renovations.

The man, identified as Paul Murray of San Antonio, is being held on charges of carrying a dangerous weapon, a rifle, unregistered ammunition, and a device that feeds 30-round clips of ammunition to the rifle.

Nobody was injured.

More stories from theweek.com
Why the Atlanta spa shooting feels different
Biden face-plants on evangelical outreach
Amazon warehouse employee describes 'grueling' working conditions during Senate hearing

Recommended Stories

  • Man detained near Vice President Kamala Harris' residence with rifle, ammunition in his car

    The man was stopped by Secret Service following an intelligence bulletin from Texas, D.C. Police said.

  • Man arrested with gun near vice president's official residence

    The vice president and her husband do not currently reside at the Naval Observatory, which is undergoing renovations.

  • Egyptian activist sentenced to 18 months for 'fake news'

    An Egyptian court on Wednesday convicted a prominent human rights activist of spreading false news and insulting a police officer, and sentenced her to 18 months in prison, her family and lawyer said. Sanaa Seif, of Egypt's most well-known family of activists, was arrested in June last year. Seif, who has been in custody since her arrest, has denied the accusations.

  • Severe storms, tornadoes possible across the Deep South

    The prospect of more tornadoes overnight and into Thursday across the Deep South had forecasters advising residents to take extra precautions after a wave of storms pounded the region throughout the day Wednesday, leaving a trail of splintered trees and damaged buildings. The biggest overnight threat of tornadoes remained over Alabama, according to the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center, but severe storms and tornadoes were possible from east-central Georgia and northeast across South and North Carolina later in the day Thursday. The weather service advised residents throughout the region to keep the volume up on cellphones to hear emergency alerts throughout the night.

  • 4 Georgia spa shooting victims identified

    Law enforcement on Wednesday identified four of the victims in Tuesday's shootings that targeted spas in the metro Atlanta area. The first of the three shootings took place at Youngs Asian Massage in Acworth. The second and third attacks were at spas across the street from each other in northeast Atlanta: Gold Spa and Aromatherapy Spa. Eight people were killed, including six Asian women. At Youngs Asian Massage, four people were killed and one injured. The deceased have been identified as Xiaojie Tan, 49, the spa's owner; Ashley Yaun, 33; Paul Andre Michels, 54; and Daoyou Feng, 44. Yaun's mother, Margaret Rushing, told WAGA-TV her daughter — a mom of two — went to the spa with her husband on a date. The husband locked himself in a room during the shooting and was uninjured, Yaun's sister said. Law enforcement said the suspect, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long of Woodstock, Georgia, claimed he had a "sex addiction." Cherokee County Sheriff's Capt. Jay Baker told reporters that Long viewed these spas as a "temptation" that he wanted to "eliminate." Long, whose family contacted law enforcement after seeing his photo shared online by police, has been charged with four counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault in Cherokee County and four counts of homicide in Atlanta. Despite the fact that most of the victims were Asian, Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds said it's too soon to know if the attack was racially motivated. Whatever the case may be, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said "it is unacceptable, it is hateful, and it has to stop" and "we certainly will not begin to blame victims." Baker was criticized for several remarks he made during the press conference, including when he said Long "had a really bad day" and "this is what he did." A Facebook page flagged by The Associated Press that appeared to belong to Baker also posted a photo last year of a T-shirt that had a racist message about China and COVID-19. Baker did not respond to AP's requests for comment, and the page was deleted on Wednesday night. More stories from theweek.comWhy the Atlanta spa shooting feels differentBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachAmazon warehouse employee describes 'grueling' working conditions during Senate hearing

  • "People feel unsafe": Police presence reinforced in New York City's Chinatown

    The New York City police has reinforced its presence in neighbourhoods with important Asian-American communities after 8 people, including 6 Asian women, were killed in Atlanta, Georgia. The suspect denies any racial motive. "People feel unsafe, they're worried," says Justin Yu, a community leader in New York's Chinatown. According to Yu, police presence makes "people feel they are protected". Anti-Asian discrimination appears to have risen in the United States over the past year amid the coronavirus crisis.

  • With Florida requiring doctor’s note for many, pace of COVID vaccination slows in Miami

    In Florida’s most populous county of Miami-Dade, the pace of COVID vaccination has slowed, with state-run mega-sites following a strict rule book enforced by armed police or other security officers at the entrance.

  • Hinkley Point C nuclear power station could suck up 182m fish each year, experts warn

    The new Hinkley Point C nuclear power station could kill 182m fish a year, experts have warned in a report to the Welsh government. An independent panel said the plant, currently under construction in Somerset, poses a threat to marine life in the Severn Estuary by sucking millions of fish into its cooling systems. The French energy company EDF, which is building the plant, has applied to the Environment Agency for permission to drop plans to include underwater speakers designed to deter fish from ending up in the system. It argues that installing the "acoustic fish deterrent" system is too risky for its workers and that other measures, including technology slowing the water entering the system and returning any fish that are sucked in, will suffice. A mesh is used to stop larger fish entering the system, but smaller creatures can still be sucked in and conservation groups argue that the larger fish can still be injured when pressed against the mesh. EDF disputes figures suggesting half a million fish a day would be lost to the nuclear plant, suggesting an estimate instead of just 650,000 per year. But the Hinkley Point C Stakeholder Reference Group, made up of experts in engineering, nuclear energy and the environment, said that fish loss estimates cited by the company were too low and urged the agency to reject the application. "With predicted fish loss of 37 tonnes or 182 million fish per annum, the environmental risk is too great," the report said, citing a figure calculated by an independent expert, Dr Peter Henderson. "It is likely that many of these will not survive," the report adds.

  • Secret Service stop armed man near vice president’s DC residence

    Guns and ammunition found in man’s car, reports say

  • Lawyer says authorities disregarded Huawei exec's rights

    The actions of Canadian and American authorities during the arrest of a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies “spanned the spectrum from negligence to casual indifference” of her rights, defense lawyers told an extradition hearing Wednesday. Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei’s founder and the company’s chief financial officer, at Vancouver’s airport in late 2018. It says Meng, 49, committed fraud by misleading the HSBC bank about the company’s business dealings in Iran.

  • Fact check: Masks and vaccines are effective at combating COVID-19 spread

    A Facebook post claims masks and vaccines have not worked against COVID-19. This is false.

  • Steve Kerr angered by Atlanta mass murder, cites ex-President Trump's rhetoric

    Warriors coach Steve Kerr expressed sadness and fury over mass murder in Atlanta area, citing Trump's rhetoric as an influence.

  • Players urge name, image and likeness reform with #NotNCAAProperty before NCAA tournament

    "It's been far too long. Time for our voices to be heard. #NotNCAAProperty."

  • House votes to reauthorize lapsed Violence Against Women Act, revive Equal Rights Amendment

    The House on Wednesday voted to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act, which expired in 2019 after the Republican-led Senate declined to take up the measure. The vote was 244 to 172, with 29 Republicans joining the Democrats to reauthorize the law. President Biden introduced the original Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) in 1990, and a version of it was enacted in 1994. It was reauthorized three times, most recently in 2013, with support from 23 Senate Republicans and 87 House Republicans. The legislation, which aims to curb domestic and sexual violence and support its survivors, now heads to the Senate, where it faces a tougher fight. Many Republicans, and the National Rifle Association, object to provisions in the new law that prevent people convicted of misdemeanor stalking from purchasing firearms and close what Democrats call the "boyfriend loophole" to a domestic violence violence provision for spouses. Some Republicans also oppose including transgender women in an expansion of protections that also covers Native American and immigrant women. The House also voted 222-204 to revoke a lapsed deadline for ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment. The ERA had been approved by only 35 states, not the necessary 38, when a deadline set by Congress expired in 1982, but Virginia became the 38th state to ratify the constitutional amendment in January 2020. If the Senate approves the House measure and Biden signs it, the courts will likely ultimately decide if that passes muster or ERA supporters have to start over again. More stories from theweek.comWhy the Atlanta spa shooting feels differentBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachAmazon warehouse employee describes 'grueling' working conditions during Senate hearing

  • 2 SEPTA sergeants suspended over posts about Capitol riot

    Two SEPTA police sergeants have been suspended without pay over what they posted on social media about January's deadly Capitol riot in Washington, D.C.

  • Senate Republicans plot their Covid aid payback

    Despite overseeing trillions of dollars of red ink during Donald Trump’s presidency, the GOP is rediscovering its past embrace of fiscal discipline.

  • Philadelphia media banned from asking questions at Carson Wentz’s introductory new conference with Colts?

    Carson Wentz's introductory new conference with Colts to exclude Philadelphia media

  • Secret Service arrest armed man near VP Harris’ home

    The Secret Service detained a man outside of the home of Vice President Kamala Harris who was in possession of guns and ammunition. Paul Murray, 31, was taken into custody on Wednesday around 1 p.m. near the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., Fox5 reported. The San Antonio man has been charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a rifle or shotgun outside of a business, possession of unregistered ammunition, and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.

  • Los Angeles County district attorney targets hardcore gangs unit

    Deputy DA Jon Hatami joins 'Fox News @ Night' to discuss George Gascon's plans to downsize, dissolve the department

  • Late night hosts are skeptical Trump will urge hesitant Republicans to get COVID-19 vaccines

    The U.S. has administered more than 100 million COVID-19 shots, but "there still isn't anywhere near enough vaccine to go around," Jimmy Kimmel said on Monday's Kimmel Live, "and even when there is, the worry is that people will not want it — 49 percent of Republican men say they will not get the vaccine. Suddenly they're against baring their arms." In fairness to Republicans, they're getting starkly mixed messages, Kimmel added. "The pandemic isn't a big deal, it will wash away, it's no worse than the flu; but it was created by China to destroy us. Which is it? Is Trump not getting the credit he deserves for manufacturing the vaccine, or this how Bill Gates controls our minds? No wonder they're hesitant." Dr. Anthony Fauci "strongly urged Donald Trump to tell his followers to get vaccinated," he deadpanned, "and he probably will, he generally does the right thing." Tooning Out the News was similarly skeptical Trump would follow Fauci's suggestion. "Yesterday on Fox News, Dr. Fauci urged former President Trump to speak up about the coronavirus vaccine," Jimmy Kimmel said at The Tonight Show. Not only will Trump not respond to a direct appeal, he said, but "honestly, asking Trump to give people medical advice makes me nervous because you know one day he's gonna say something crazy like Sour Patch Kids can cure asthma." Fallon made his own Trump PSA just to be safe. "Nearly 30 percent of Americans, and half of all Republican men, say they do not intend to get one of the vaccines," Stephen Colbert said at The Late Show. "First of all, I call dibs on theirs. Second of all, why? Why, Republican men, why? Your guy's the one taking credit for the vaccine even existing. You're insulting him by not getting jabbed!" Fauci used flattery to try to get Trump to step up, he noted, "but to get everyone their shots, we need leadership from every part of the community, which is why thousands of clergy members from a cross-section of faiths — imams, rabbis, priests, and swamis — are trying to coax the hesitant to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Reminds me of the old joke: A priest, a rabbi, an imam, and a swami walk into a bar, and it's okay because they all got vaccinated." If you want the vaccine and can't find any, Conan O'Brien had an iffy solution. More stories from theweek.comChess grandmasters can't stop laughing after opening their tournament match with the worst possible movesBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachThe 'Fauci effect' is driving up applications for public health graduate programs