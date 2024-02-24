‘Heavily intoxicated’ man chases, threatens medical workers with gun in Salt Lake City SWAT incident

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A man chased medical workers and threatened them with a gun after they responded to his home early Saturday morning, causing police officers and SWAT to respond to the scene, according to Salt Lake City Police.

At around 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 24, Gold Cross Ambulance medical personnel responded to a call for service on a medical-related issue near 600 East 2500 South. Responders then put out their own call for emergency help, informing police that a 23-year-old man at the residence had chased them and threatened them with a gun.

Fortunately, the suspect did not physically harm any of the medical personnel, who drove to a nearby fire station for safety and waited for police.

SLCPD officers arrived at the suspect’s house and began locking down the area. At 3:45 a.m., the suspect reportedly exited the house, refused to cooperate with police, and then went back inside the home.

Due to the “rapidly changing situation,” a press release states, SLCPD notified neighbors of the situation and requested that they stay inside until it is resolved. SLCPD then called out for SWAT and crisis negotiators.

At around 4:30 a.m., the suspect exited the house for a second time, police said, and again refused to cooperate. Officers reportedly used a “less-lethal shotgun” to gain compliance from the suspect, but he refused and again retreated inside, the release states.

“Officers continued attempts to negotiate with the suspect, including doing call outs and speaking to him on the phone,” the release states.

Around five minutes later, after speaking with the on-scene incident commander over the phone, the suspect exited the home and safely surrendered.

Police said the man was heavily intoxicated.

SLCPD SWAT entered the home, conducted a protective sweep of the area, and confirmed no one else needed help.

Once medically cleared, the suspect will be booked into Salt Lake County Jail.

No further information is available at this time.

