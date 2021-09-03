Heavy clashes erupt between Taliban and resistance fighters

A group of anti-Taliban fighters has vowed to protect the last significant area of Afghanistan that has not been seized by the Taliban. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata joined "CBSN AM" from Doha, Qatar, to discuss this and the latest news from Afghanistan.

  • Panjshir - the valley trying to hold off the Taliban

    The last bastion of resistance is still holding out just north-east of the capital, Kabul.

  • Photo from Afghanistan shows Taliban posing with what appears to be Connecticut State Trooper hat

    Photos posted by a British tabloid not only showed Taliban militants and their response to the U.S. withdrawing from Afghanistan, but also members of the Taliban surrounding a desk with what may be a Connecticut State Trooper’s hat. The photos, posted by The Sun, captured a group of six armed Taliban militants surrounding a desk with two hats seated in the middle, one of the hats, appears to ...

  • 'We came here crying': Tigray forces also accused of abuses

    As they bring war to other parts of Ethiopia, resurgent Tigray fighters face growing allegations that they are retaliating for the abuses their people suffered back home. In interviews with The Associated Press, more than a dozen witnesses offered the most widespread descriptions yet of Tigray forces striking communities and a religious site with artillery, killing civilians, looting health centers and schools and sending hundreds of thousands of people fleeing in the past two months. In the town of Nefas Mewucha in the Amhara region, a hospital’s medical equipment was smashed.

  • Hundreds of U.S. citizens, Afghan commandos successfully evacuated through secret CIA base

    The clandestine operation resulted in the successful evacuation of hundreds of American citizens and vulnerable Afghans.

  • U.S. presses Pakistan as Afghan crisis spirals, leaked docs show

    Pakistan’s ambassador questioned reports of Taliban reprisals as U.S. diplomats struggle with refugee arrivals.

  • Ted Cruz, NY Post Falsely Pass Off Black Hawk Helicopter Video as a Taliban Hanging

    Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Dan Crenshaw were among those who falsely declared Tuesday that a video showed Taliban fighters flying an American helicopter and hanging someone from it. The New York Post was duped, too, but wasn’t quite as credulous. The Post wrote a story on the man suspended from the helicopter, but noted it was “not immediately clear exactly how he is attached or if he is alive.” In fact, he was alive. The video was posted from a now-suspended account, but another video of

  • Afghanistan Panjshir: Fighting intensifies over holdout Afghan valley

    The Panjshir Valley, near Kabul, is the only area of Afghanistan that has not fallen to the Taliban.

  • Taliban co-founder Baradar to lead new Afghanistan govt - sources

    But the new government's most immediate priority https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/afghan-taliban-victory-brings-new-challenge-governing-country-crisis-2021-09-03 would be to avert the collapse of an economy grappling with drought and the ravages of a 20-year conflict that killed around 240,000 Afghans before U.S. forces completed a tumultuous pullout on Aug. 30. At stake is whether the Taliban can govern https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/afghan-taliban-victory-brings-new-challenge-governing-country-crisis-2021-09-03 a country facing economic meltdown, a humanitarian disaster and threats to security and stability from rival jihadist groups, including a local offshoot of Islamic State. Baradar, who heads the Taliban's political office, will be joined by Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, the son of late Taliban co-founder Mullah Omar, and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, in senior positions in the government, three sources said.

  • Afghan resistance digs in to defend one remaining valley not conquered by Taliban

    “The people of Panjshir know how to survive, and they know how to fight invaders,” said a spokesman for the National Resistance Front.

  • Beijing is having trouble selling its citizens on a partnership with the Taliban

    For many, Beijing’s friendly stance towards the Taliban is unexpected and confusing, considering how China has played up threats of alleged Islamic extremism at home.

  • White House downplays 'leaked transcripts of phone calls' between Biden and Ghani

    The White House refused to draw further attention to reports President Joe Biden and ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani were unprepared for Afghanistan's quick collapse and that Biden had encouraged his counterpart in Kabul, Afghanistan, to fix his "perception" problem by selling a military strategy with local political heavyweights.

  • Tigray crisis 'set to worsen dramatically', UN warns

    The humanitarian situation in Ethiopia's war-torn Tigray is set to "worsen dramatically" and to deadly effect, the UN warned Thursday, blaming an "aid blockade" for the escalating crisis.

  • Ho Chi Minh City could lift lockdown, end 'zero COVID-19' policy

    Vietnam's coronavirus epicentre Ho Chi Minh City, which has kept residents confined at home under lockdown, is considering reopening economic activity from Sept. 15, shifting from a "zero COVID-19" strategy to a policy of living with the virus. Ho Chi Minh City last month deployed troops to enforce its lockdown https://reut.rs/3gZuBvY and prohibited residents from leaving their homes to slow a spiralling rate of deaths. Just 3% of Vietnam's 98 million population has been fully vaccinated.

  • Fraying Relations With China Are About to Hit Australian Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s economic resilience in the wake of China’s efforts to punish it for diplomatic slights has some Down Under declaring victory. They might be speaking too soon.Former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said last month that China’s campaign to “make us more compliant” has “completely backfired.” Beijing’s pressure, he added, “has demonstrated to China that they can pull all these levers and it doesn’t actually work.”Exports continue to scale record heights even as China has

  • Fox News Host’s Cancel Culture Hypocrisy Exposed In Awkward Supercut Video

    Pete Hegseth was against cancel culture... until he was for it.

  • Mess in Texas: A Theocracy That Enshrines White, Male Power

    State leaders have arrived at their end game: deny rights and remedies to anyone who doesn't look or love like their tyrannical governor.

  • Republicans must speak out against this young congressman from North Carolina

    Republicans can do better than someone Madison Cawthorn to fill an NC congressional seat - and should. (Letters to the Editor)

  • Taliban arrests former British soldier as 400 Afghans he is trying to evacuate are turned away at border

    A former British soldier's mission to evacuate 400 Afghans via a third country has failed after a coach of his staff was turned away at a land border between Afghanistan and a third country.

  • Florida ignores judge’s mask ruling, but expects us to follow DeSantis’ edicts | Editorial

    First, it was the disregard for local school boards’ decisions on whether to require masks. Now, the state is showing the same contempt for the courts.

  • GOP Goes All Out to Avoid Accountability for Jan. 6 Insurrection

    The chair of the Freedom Caucus wants to kick Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger out of the party, while Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy threatens communications companies that comply with the investigation