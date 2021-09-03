Heavy clashes erupt between Taliban and resistance fighters

Reuters
But the new government's most immediate priority https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/afghan-taliban-victory-brings-new-challenge-governing-country-crisis-2021-09-03 would be to avert the collapse of an economy grappling with drought and the ravages of a 20-year conflict that killed around 240,000 Afghans before U.S. forces completed a tumultuous pullout on Aug. 30. At stake is whether the Taliban can govern https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/afghan-taliban-victory-brings-new-challenge-governing-country-crisis-2021-09-03 a country facing economic meltdown, a humanitarian disaster and threats to security and stability from rival jihadist groups, including a local offshoot of Islamic State. Baradar, who heads the Taliban's political office, will be joined by Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, the son of late Taliban co-founder Mullah Omar, and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, in senior positions in the government, three sources said.