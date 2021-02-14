Heavy clashes rage in central Yemen; dozens killed

AHMED AL-HAJ and SAMY MAGDY

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Heavy fighting between forces of Yemen’s internationally recognized government and Houthi rebels raged again on Sunday, extending a week of violence in the strategic province of Marib, Yemeni officials said. With dozens killed, the fighting has cast major doubt over U.N.-led efforts to restart negotiations to end years of civil war.

The Iranian-backed rebels earlier this month renewed their attack on the oil-rich province, an anti-Houthi stronghold held by the internationally recognized government. But they faced stiff resistance and have not made progress amid heavy causalities mostly from the Houthis, military officials from both sides said.

Yemen’s war started in 2014, when the rebels seized the capital, Sanaa, and much of the country’s north. A Saudi-led, U.S.-backed intervened months later to dislodge the Houthis and restore the internationally recognized government. The conflict has killed some 130,000 people and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian disaster.

The rebels seek to wrestle control of Marib, closing off Saudi-Arabia’s southern border and taking control of oil fields in the province that would give them leverage in possible peace negotiations.

Alarmed by the Houthis’ renewed push, the Saudi-led coalition bombed their advancing convoys in the sprawling desert around Marib. It also brought in ground enforcements from the government-held provinces of Taiz and Shabwa, the officials said.

The Houthis’ media office reported Tuesday at least 10 airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition in Marib, and two more airstrikes on the neighboring province of Jaw, which the rebels use as base to launch their latest attack in Marib.

More than 48 fighters were killed and over 120 were wounded in the past two days, mostly Houthis, the officials said. Over two dozen others were reported killed at the start of the attack.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

The fighting could cause significant civilian casualties if it extended to urban areas in Marib. The province, which houses the ancient Great Marib Dam, has served as a sort of haven for hundreds of thousands of Yemenis who have fled Houthi offensives since the start of the war. A bout of violence last year also displaced thousands of families.

The fighting in Marib could also thwart renewed efforts by the U.N. to re-launch negotiations between the warring sides. They have not held substantive negotiations since 2019.

U.N. envoy Martin Griffiths said last week he was “extremely concerned” about hostilities in Marib, especially at a time of “renewed diplomatic momentum,” in an apparent reference to the latest measures U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration have taken on Yemen’s conflict.

President Joe Biden has turned a spotlight on the brutal conflict, declaring earlier this month that the United States would end its support of the Saudi-led military offensive, including “relevant” arms sales. The administration has also moved to lift a terrorist designation against the Houthis, citing the need to mitigate Yemen’s humanitarian crisis.

The Houthis have also recently accelerated their cross-border attacks by explosive-laden drones on Saudi Arabia, in an apparent attempt to pressure the Saudi-led coalition to stop its air bombing on the rebels in Marib and elsewhere in Yemen.

Rebel leader Mohammed Ali al-Houthi called for airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition to stop in return to halting Houthi drone and missile attacks on the kingdom.

“Stopping the bombing in return for (stopping) the bombing, we are present if there is seriousness,” he said.

____________

Magdy reported from Cairo.

Latest Stories

  • Ron Johnson, Mitt Romney reportedly got into a heated discussion after impeachment witness vote

    As the Senate floor transformed into a state of confusion following the surprising vote to hear from witnesses in former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) reportedly got into a heated discussion with his GOP colleague Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who along with four other Republicans joined Democrats in the 55-45 tally. “... They were going back and forth with Sullivan in the middle of them. I heard Johnson tell Romney ‘Blame you.’ Voices were definitely raised.” — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) February 13, 2021 Johnson, like most everyone else, was apparently under the assumption the vote would go the other way, setting up a quick end to the trial on Saturday. But Democrats became more interested in hearing from witnesses after more details about a call between Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in the middle of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot emerged. And shortly after the Senate convened on Saturday morning, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a House impeachment manager, said he and the other managers wanted to hear from Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.), who described McCarthy's recounting of the call. Trump was and still is headed toward acquittal, as it remains unlikely enough Republicans will be swayed by witnesses to reach the two-thirds majority required for conviction. For instance, it was reported earlier Saturday that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who was at least publicly on the fence, had told colleagues in an email that he was prepared to vote to acquit. It doesn't seem like that will change, since his reasoning was based on the fact that Trump is already out of office rather than on anything about Trump's alleged role, or lack thereof, on Jan. 6. Other lawmakers are expected to move forward with the same rationale. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardiceFuture presidents will remember Trump's impunityRepublicans and Democrats seem to agree Trump got off 'on a technicality'

  • White House aide resigns after threatening reporter

    White House deputy press secretary T.J. Ducklo has resigned, the day after he was suspended for issuing a sexist and profane threat to a journalist seeking to cover his relationship with another reporter. Ducklo had been put on a weeklong suspension without pay on Friday after a report surfaced in Vanity Fair outlining his sexist threats against a female Politico journalist to try to suppress a story about his relationship, telling her “I will destroy you.” The journalist had been seeking to report on his relationship with a political reporter at Axios who had previously covered the Biden campaign and transition.

  • The curious case of the fugitive drug 'kingpin' who outran his charges

    After three decades on the run, Howard Farley Jr. was arrested in Florida, where he had been hiding in plain sight.

  • China accuses U.S. of "pointing fingers" over COVID probe

    China on Sunday accused the U.S. of "pointing fingers," following a statement from the Biden administration alleging that Beijing may have meddled into the World Health Organization's probe into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.What they're saying: "What the U.S. has done in recent years has severely undermined multilateral institutions, including the WHO," China wrote in a statement from its embassy in D.C. It added that the U.S. has "gravely damaged international cooperation on COVID-19."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."But the U.S., acting as if none of this had ever happened, is pointing fingers at other countries who have been faithfully supporting the WHO and at the WHO itself.""With such a track record, how can it win the confidence of the whole world? It is hoped that the U.S. will hold itself to the highest standards, take a serious, earnest, transparent and responsible attitude, shoulder its rightful responsibility, support the WHO's work with real actions and make due contribution to the international cooperation on COVID-19. The whole world will be looking."Statement from the Chinese embassyThe backdrop: The statement comes after National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan expressed "deep concerns" that the Chinese government may have intervened or altered the findings of the investigation.The WHO team ultimately concluded that it's "extremely unlikely" the virus came from a laboratory accident, and that it most likely jumped to humans via an intermediate species.The investigation had been agreed to last May, but it was delayed after Chinese officials withheld authorization to allow the international team's scheduled visit, drawing a rare rebuke from WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.What's new: U.K. foreign minister Dominic Raab on Sunday said he shares the U.S.' concern about the WHO's probe.Go deeper: Fauci sees greater China role in COVID-19 spread, looking back a year laterLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Acquittal, but Not Vindication

    The impeachment trial is hurtling toward a conclusion, after brief drama over potentially calling witnesses. Former President Trump is almost certain to get acquitted, but it won’t be much of a vindication. His conduct in the post-election period and on January 6 will blight his reputation forevermore. He waged a dishonest and poisonous campaign to overturn the election that culminated in a mob disrupting the counting of electoral votes at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. The new videos played by the House managers at the trial brought home again the national embarrassment of that day, with top elected officials scurrying for safety as the rabble descended. The House managers were at their strongest describing Trump’s conspiracy-laden effort to reverse the election result, his long catalogue of inflammatory comments, and his dereliction of duty in failing to urge the rioters to cease and desist as early and forcefully as possible. All of this is damnable, inarguably so. The weakness in their case stems from the defects of the article of impeachment itself, which both goes too far and not far enough. At the core of the article is the contention that Trump incited the crowd to attack the Capitol, that he “willfully made statements that, in context, encouraged — and foreseeably resulted in — lawless action at the Capitol.” This suggests an element of intent that the managers couldn’t prove. On the other hand, incredibly enough, the article doesn’t even mention Trump’s conduct during the riot, when he continued to criticize Mike Pence as he was being targeted by the mob, and that he went AWOL as allies begged him to tell the rioters to stand down. Trump’s defense team didn’t have good answers — or really any answers — when queried in the Q&A about what Trump was doing in these hours. If House Democrats hadn’t rushed to impeach Trump in an afternoon, they might have written a more airtight article. As it is, a number of Republicans will conclude, reasonably enough, that Trump is still guilty. If he hadn’t falsely insisted that he’d really won the election in the most incendiary terms and promoted a protest on January 6, there would have been no rabble to run out of control in the first place. On top of this, his pressure campaign to get Republican officials to throw the election to him in key states was intolerable in its own right. We hope Republicans voting to acquit largely on process grounds — a post-presidency trial is unconstitutional, it’s time to move on, etc. — will at least speak forthrightly about the president’s misconduct. This has been a quickie impeachment, running about a month from beginning to end. But the underlying events, and Trump’s unforgivably reckless behavior, will long reverberate.

  • 12 Best Bedding Sets for Kids

    Sweet dreams are made of theseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • India activist Disha Ravi arrested over 'toolkit'

    Disha Ravi was held for sharing a document designed to help ongoing protests against new farming laws.

  • Can you go back to living your pre-lockdown life after being vaccinated?

    Vaccinations in the U.S. continue to accelerate. More than 1 million Americans are getting vaccinated per day, which is helping us get one step closer to herd immunity. But with a large portion of the population still ineligible for vaccination, and uncertainty around whether vaccinated people can spread the disease, many immunized Americans are wondering: Is it safe to gather with friends and family? Yahoo News Medical Contributor Dr. Kavita Patel explains.

  • 2 killed, 2 injured in NYC subway stabbing attacks

    An unidentified man could be responsible for four separate stabbings that occurred within a few hours in the New York City subways, leaving two people dead, authorities said. All four stabbings occurred along the A subway line. Two hours later, a 44-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in the subway in upper Manhattan.

  • Biden administration has "deep concerns" about WHO's COVID-19 probe

    President Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement on Saturday that the administration is concerned by the World Health Organization's (WHO) probe into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. Why it matters: Sullivan said the administration fears the Chinese government may have intervened or altered the findings of the investigation.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeContext: On the first day of his administration, Biden acted to return the U.S. to the WHO. The Trump administration had started a withdrawal from the organization in July 2020.WHO teams last month conducted the investigation in Wuhan, China, where the virus first emerged. The investigation had been agreed to last May, but it was delayed after Chinese officials withheld authorization to allow the international team's scheduled visit. The delay drew a rare rebuke from WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.The WHO team concluded that it's "extremely unlikely" the virus came from a laboratory accident, and that it most likely jumped to humans via an intermediate species.“Our initial findings suggest that the introduction through an intermediary host species is the most likely pathway and one that will require more studies and more specific, targeted research,” said WHO scientist Peter Ben Embarek.What they're saying: "The mission of the World Health Organization (WHO) has never been more important, and we have deep respect for its experts and the work they are doing every day to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and advance global health and health security," Sullivan said in a statement."But re-engaging the WHO also means holding it to the highest standards. And at this critical moment, protecting the WHO’s credibility is a paramount priority." "We have deep concerns about the way in which the early findings of the COVID-19 investigation were communicated and questions about the process used to reach them.""It is imperative that this report be independent, with expert findings free from intervention or alteration by the Chinese government. To better understand this pandemic and prepare for the next one, China must make available its data from the earliest days of the outbreak."The big picture: Going forward, Sullivan said all countries, including China, should be more transparent in order to prevent health emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic and allow other countries to respond to them faster.The other side: The Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C., said in a statement the U.S. has in recent years "severely undermined multilateral institutions, including the WHO, and gravely damaged international cooperation on COVID-19." So the U.S. should not be "pointing fingers at other countries" who've supported the WHO, the statement added.Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from the Chinese Embassy.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Nikki Haley turns on Donald Trump, revealing she was 'disgusted' with the former president

    Nikki Haley, a leading contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, has turned on former US president Donald Trump in blistering fashion, saying she was "disgusted" with the former president. Ms Haley, 49, who was Mr Trump's ambassador to the United Nations, said he had "let us down" and "fallen so far". The former governor of South Carolina has long been seen as a potential Republican nominee in four years, and started a political action committee last month. Her comments set up a clear fissure in the Republican party as other would-be candidates, including Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, looked set to seek backing from Mr Trump's followers. Both senators were set to vote to acquit Mr Trump at the end of his current impeachment trial. Ms Haley made clear her position in an interview with Politico, in which she disclosed that she had not spoken to Mr Trump since before his supporters invaded the US Capitol on January 6. She did not believe Mr Trump himself would run for the Republican nomination in 2024, claiming he was no longer a "viable" candidate. Ms Haley said: "I don't think he's going to be in the picture. I don't think he can. He's fallen so far. We need to acknowledge that he let us down. "He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again." Ms Haley expressed particular condemnation of Mr Trump's treatment of Mike Pence, his vice president, who he called a "coward" on January 6. She said: "When I tell you I’m angry, it’s an understatement. I am so disappointed in the fact that [despite] the loyalty and friendship he had with Mike Pence, that he would do that to him. I’m disgusted by it." Ms Haley was a high-profile member of Mr Trump's cabinet, and was regarded as a star of his administration for her defence of the his America First policy on the world stage. She unexpectedly resigned in late 2018 but was given an glowing public send-off by Mr Trump in the Oval Office, leading to speculation about a future presidential run. Starting last autumn the author of an exhaustive Politico profile, Tim Alberta, spent six hours talking to Ms Haley, and spoke to 70 associates including friends, former colleagues, staff and donors. He wrote: "Two things are clear. First, Nikki Haley is going to run for president in 2024. Second, she doesn’t know which Nikki Haley will be on the ballot." Before January 6 Ms Haley defended Mr Trump, arguing that he truly believed he had won the election. But after the Capitol riot her position changed dramatically. Ms Haley said she still believed impeaching Mr Trump was a "waste of time" and said the end of his political career was enough of a consequence. She said: "I think his business is suffering at this point. I think he’s lost any sort of political viability he was going to have. "I think he’s lost his social media, which meant the world to him. I mean, I think he’s lost the things that really could have kept him moving."

  • Hours after new CDC guidance for schools released, teachers give nod of approval

    The guidelines released Friday don't require Covid-19 vaccinations for all educators before returning to classrooms.

  • Endangered baby right whale found dead on Florida beach

    The plight of endangered right whales took another sad turn Saturday, when a baby whale, possibly two months old, washed ashore dead on a Florida beach with telltale signs of being struck by a boat. There are fewer than 400 north Atlantic right whales remaining, and any mortality of the species is a serious setback to rescuing the animals from extinction, according to federal biologists who expressed dismay over Saturday's discovery of the 22-foot (7-meter) male infant at Anastasia State Park near St. Augustine. “This is a very sad event,” said Blair Mase, a whale expert with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

  • $1,400 stimulus checks just got one step closer to reality. Here’s what to know

    Democrats are hoping to pass the coronavirus relief deal before March 14.

  • Thailand defends decision not to join COVAX vaccine alliance

    The Thai government on Sunday defended its decision not to join the WHO-sponsored coronavirus vaccine programme, saying that to do so would risk the country paying more for the shots and facing uncertainty about delivery times. The government has been criticised by opposition politicians and protesters for lacking transparency and being too slow in procuring vaccines. Government spokesman Anucha Buraphachaisri, responding to media reports that Thailand is the only Southeast Asian country to skip the WHO's COVAX scheme, said that as a middle-income country Thailand is not eligible for free or cheap vaccines under the programme.

  • Serbia donates Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to North Macedonia

    Serbia on Sunday donated a first batch of 8,000 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to North Macedonia, which is yet to deliver its first jabs. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev attended a border checkpoint handover ceremony of the shipment, praising friendship between the two neighboring Balkan states. Serbia, a country of 7 million, has so far vaccinated some 600,000 people, mainly with the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine and Russian Sputnik V, and to a lesser extent with the Pfizer jab.

  • Magnitude 7.3 earthquake strikes near site of Japan's Fukushima nuclear disaster

    At least 14 aftershocks had been recorded and almost 850,000 households left without power, authorities said.

  • New York City makes $125,000 settlement with girlfriend of Black man fatally shot by off-duty officer

    New York City on Friday settled a lawsuit brought by the girlfriend of Delrawn Small, a Black man who was killed by an off-duty police officer during a traffic incident in the summer of 2016. As part of the settlement, Zaquanna Albert, who was with Small at the time of the killing, received $125,000, according to New York Daily News. Two children, including the couple’s son, were also passengers in the car when New York Police Department officer Wayne Isaacs, who is also Black and remains on the force today, fatally shot Small on the fourth of July in Brooklyn.

  • Eight people test positive for Ebola in Guinea in 'really concerning' resurgence of disease

    Four people have died of Ebola in Guinea in the first resurgence of the disease in five years, the country's health minister has said. Remy Lamah said officials were "really concerned" about the deaths, the first since a 2013-2016 epidemic - which began in Guinea - left 11,300 dead across the region. One of the latest victims in Guinea was a nurse who fell ill in late January and was buried on February 1, National Health Security Agency head Sakoba Keita told local media. "Among those who took part in the burial, eight people showed symptoms: diarrhoea, vomiting and bleeding," he said. "Three of them died and four others are in hospital." The four deaths from Ebola hemorrhagic fever occurred in the southeast region of Nzerekore, he said. Keita also told local media that one patient had "escaped" but had been found and hospitalised in the capital Conakry. He confirmed the comments to AFP without giving further detail. The World Health Organisation has eyed each new outbreak since 2016 with great concern, treating the most recent one in the Democratic Republic of Congo as an international health emergency. Early Sunday, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted that the UN health agency had been informed of two suspected cases of the deadly disease in Guinea.

  • 2 killed, 2 injured when car plunges off Chicago expressway

    Two people were killed and two more were seriously injured early Friday when their vehicle hit a concrete wall and plunged off a Chicago expressway onto a street about 43 feet (13 meters) below, police said. The vehicle “was traveling too fast for road conditions” on Interstate 55 — also known as the Stevenson Expressway — when the accident happened at around 4 a.m., Illinois State Police said. The vehicle tumbled off the highway, struck a light pole and landed on the street in the McKinley Park neighborhood on Chicago’s Southwest Side, Illinois State Police Trooper Omoayena Williams said.