Heavy congestion on I-77NB near Woodlawn Road after accident

A crash closed two lanes on I-77 northbound near Woodlawn Road on Friday afternoon.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), the crash happened around 2:15 p.m. and shut down the two left lanes.

NCDOT says they expect the lanes to reopen by 6:15 p.m.

Channel 9 reached out to MEDIC who are currently at the scene of the crash. Officials have not released any details about injuries or patients.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

