‘Heavy delays’ on Charlotte Douglas airport roads at start of Christmas weekend

People going to Charlotte’s airport to catch flights or to pick up family or friends for the holidays are facing “heavy delays” Friday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

All the traffic turmoil is transpiring while the memory of major hassles getting to Charlotte-Douglas International Airport around the Thanksgiving holiday remains fresh in people’s minds.

Drivers should be prepared for lengthy traffic delays near the terminal during the Christmas weekend holiday travel period, CMPD stated. Officials are asking people to use Billy Graham Parkway and Josh Birmingham Parkway as alternative routes to the airport.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Charlotte Douglas International Airport said, “Airport roadways will be crowded and it may take longer than usual to reach the terminal’s front doors.”

People also made comments on X about the situation during the week. One user said “Pick-up and drop-off at the airport in Charlotte is a disaster.” Another said “(Charlotte Douglas) has a ridiculous traffic problem. Worst I’ve ever seen.”

In a statement, the airport said it is expecting a busy travel Friday and encouraging passengers to be inside the airport at least two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight.

In response to an airport post on social media Friday warning people about the expected crowded roads, and to “plan accordingly,” one person responded on Facebook: “Translation: we didn’t plan, so it is on you! We just created the mess but won’t fix it!”

Heavy traffic was reported again at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Friday at the start of the Christmas holiday weekend. Seen here is airport traffic from earlier in the month.

Traffic changes made at CLT after Thanksgiving mess

Traffic improvements began last Thursday after complaints were made by travelers around Thanksgiving.

Airport officials expect 1.6 million local and connecting passengers will depart from Charlotte Douglas between Dec. 14 through Jan. 3. For those 21 days, that would be a 13% increase from last year and 9% above 2019.

Some of the airport’s changes to enhance traffic include communicating with the public on social media; partnering with the North Carolina and Charlotte transportation departments for real-time traffic updates; putting airport staff members and police in places to better facilitate vehicle traffic and foot traffic; changing traffic signals; and rerouting shuttle buses.

The airport said updated will be provided on its social media platforms (@CLTairport) Facebook, X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Pick-up and drop-off is available curbside at departures near ticketing counters and arrivals by the baggage claim section.