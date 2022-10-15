Police: Teenager dead after hit by vehicle in North Hills Village shopping plaza

A teenager is dead after he was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of North Hills Village shopping plaza.

Allegheny County dispatchers said police, medics and fire crews were sent to the 4800 block of McKnight Road at around 4:39 p.m.

BREAKING: A very active and emotional scene in the parking lot of North Hills Village in Ross Township. An area has been taped off in front of Five Below, where there is a body under a sheet. We’re also seeing a car with its hood smashed in. We’ll have a live report at 6 on @WPXI pic.twitter.com/wFtzgdCyAY — Lauren Talotta (@LaurenTalottaTV) October 15, 2022

Ross Township police said the teenager was hit while standing in the parking lot and pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation.

Police do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

