Heavy fighting in Luhansk Oblast, Russians throw mobilised and convicts into battle

The Head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, reported on heavy fighting in Luhansk Oblast, where the occupiers had drawn up their reserves.

Source: press service of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

Quote Gaidai: "The liberation of every metre of Luhansk Oblast comes at a high price – the Russians have drawn up a lot of reserves, both in the form of personnel and equipment."

Details: According to Haidai, the Russians are mostly throwing convicts and "newly mobilised" into the attacks.

Haidai clarified that the mobilised are not trained to use either weapons or equipment. "They greatly increase the number of dead occupiers," he added.

It is also reported that the regional hospital in the city of Luhansk is filled up completely with wounded Russians who are constantly being brought there. They are being hospitalised even in the gynaecological and maternity wards.

Another wave of patients is expected on 7 December 7, because on 6 December, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled another attack from Bilogorivka.

Reminder: The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believes that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are unlikely to stop their counteroffensive due to the onset of winter.

