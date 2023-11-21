Heavy fighting ongoing near Bakhmut – Ground Forces Commander

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has said that heavy fighting is ongoing near Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

Quote: "Heavy fighting continues near Bakhmut. The occupiers continue their attacks. The enemy is trying to drive the Ukrainian defenders out of their positions near Klishchiivka.

The Defence Forces are holding the line and inflicting heavy losses on Russian troops, both in equipment and manpower."

Details: Syrskyi said that the Russians continue to use Storm-Z and Storm-V units, formed of convicts and penal military units, to storm Ukrainian positions on all fronts.

The Russians continue their offensive on the Kupiansk front.

They are trying to reach the village of Synkivka in Kharkiv Oblast in order to continue their attack on the city of Kupiansk.

Ukrainian defenders are repelling all attacks on this front.

Russian forces are pulling together their reserves and regrouping to prepare for further attacks on the Lyman front.

Syrskyi also reported that since the beginning of the month, the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group had killed more than 6,500 Russian occupiers and destroyed or damaged about 800 pieces of their military equipment. Among them are 79 tanks, 136 armoured vehicles and 170 different types of Russian artillery.

